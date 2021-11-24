'The Voice' Contestant Wendy Moten on Her Terrifying Fall: "I'm Still Ready to Go"

Season 21, Episode 20 kicked off with two team performances. Team Ariana came together for an exciting take on "FourFiveSeconds," the 2015 song by Rihanna, Ye (aka Kanye West), and Paul McCartney. The campfire-like set design set the mood for a cozy evening punctuated by exceptional performances.

Team Blake was up next, delivering an awe-inspiring take on The Four Tops's "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)." But the performance was followed by an unexpected accident.