'The Voice' Contestant Wendy Moten on Her Terrifying Fall: "I'm Still Ready to Go"By Leila Kozma
Nov. 24 2021, Published 8:52 a.m. ET
From wardrobe malfunctions to Nick Jonas's and Kelly Clarkson's infamous chair-gone-berserk moment in Season 20, The Voice has captured several unscripted and at-times shocking situations over the years.
Another incident occurred during the episode that aired on Nov. 23, 2021, as part of which fast-rising singer Wendy Moten fell face-first while on stage. The terrifying scene sent viewers into a frenzy, with many worrying about Wendy's well-being. What happened? How is she?
What happened to Wendy on 'The Voice'?
Season 21, Episode 20 kicked off with two team performances. Team Ariana came together for an exciting take on "FourFiveSeconds," the 2015 song by Rihanna, Ye (aka Kanye West), and Paul McCartney. The campfire-like set design set the mood for a cozy evening punctuated by exceptional performances.
Team Blake was up next, delivering an awe-inspiring take on The Four Tops's "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)." But the performance was followed by an unexpected accident.
Just as the foursome was about to disperse, Wendy seemingly tripped over a piece of stage equipment, falling head-first. The incident occurred just as she and Lana Scott, Paris Winningham, and Blake Shelton were about to head backstage.
"Unfortunate moment for Wendy Moten, who is walking off and we hope she's OK," The Voice host Carson Daly assured the viewers. The incident was swiftly followed by a commercial break, after which Wendy briefly returned to declare that she is doing OK.
"I'm OK!" she said. "I'm a little bruised, but you know what? I'm still ready to go!"
Fans of the show headed straight to Twitter.
"No! Wendy Moten fell over the monitor. OMG! Hope she's alright. Dayum," tweeted @SoUWanaBaSinger.
"Blake Shelton and his team (Wendy Moten, Lana Scott, and Paris Winningham) rock the stage with "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)" — OMG Wendy fell at the end," tweeted @skatefan78.
Wendy Moten celebrated her 57th birthday on Nov. 22, 2021.
Wendy turned 57 years old on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, the same day Season 21, Episode 19 of 'The Voice aired. This, in addition to her work for Michael Bolton, Bonnie Tyler, and many others, makes her one of the most experienced contestants in the game. To celebrate in style, Wendy took to Instagram to remind fans that helping her continue appearing on The Voice would make for a great gift.
"Today is my 57th birthday and my sister Yvonne's 67th! Thank you for all the birthday wishes! (I know — we were born on the same day 10 years apart!)," Wendy captioned the post. "I hope you enjoyed tonight's episode of The Voice and my song, 'Freeway of Love,' since The Voice fans chose it for me!"
"A few people picked Prince and a few Chaka Khan songs, but [the] majority of you chose Aretha Franklin songs for me," she explained. "So, tonight I celebrated #WendyNation fans, all of the American people who have already voted for me plus the ones I haven't won over yet, and all the people around the world who shared they wish they could vote for me! Thank you so much!"
Catch new episodes of The Voice every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.