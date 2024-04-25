Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo When Is ‘The Valley’ Available to Stream on Peacock? Get All the Details The Valley is very popular. When the show premiered in March, it was "Bravo's most-watched series premiere in nearly 10 years." By Sheridan Singleton Apr. 25 2024, Published 10:43 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

The newest offering in the Vanderpump Universe is The Valley, which follows former Vanderpump Rules cast members Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, and Kristen Doute as they pursue "quieter" lives in the Valley area of Los Angeles. They are joined by their network of friends, who make up the rest of the series cast. Already six episodes in, The Valley has heated up quickly, with things getting physical between Jesse Lally and Luke Broderick and Zack Wickham getting stuck in the crossfire.

NBC's streaming service Peacock has become the home for all things Bravo. The streamer recently announced that they were opening the Bravo vault, bringing back favorites from Bravo's past. Peacock will also stream the series that are currently airing on Bravo. With most streamers, new episodes are available in the wee hours of the morning. So, when are new episodes of The Valley available to stream on Peacock?

When is 'The Valley' available to stream on Peacock?

To check out The Valley, Vanderpump Rules fans should keep their screens on after the episode ends. The new series airs weekly on Tuesday nights after its predecessor, Vanderpump Rules. New episodes air on Bravo at 9 p.m. EST. As for the time that it's available to stream on Peacock, the newest episode is added the next day at 6 a.m. EST. The new episodes are also available to stream on BravoTV.com and on the Bravo app.

What's happening in Season 1 of 'The Valley'?

The new series hasn't pulled any punches when it comes to conflict. Jesse has already made quite an impression thanks to his domineering personality thus far. Jax and Brittany's marriage lacks romance, and their intimacy has been significantly lacking. Janet and Jason Caperna have less drama within themselves, but the motivation behind her discussing Michelle's alleged homophobic comments with Zack is still incredibly suspect.

Kristen's determination to make a baby with her younger boyfriend, Luke, is less dramatic and more lighthearted, while her conflict with Janet Caperna is reminiscent of her days on Vanderpump Rules. There is also at least one potential cheating scandal brewing, and, of course, the one couple that provides that much-needed sense of stability. Six episodes in, and The Valley is definitely living up to the hype.

How is 'The Valley' performing compared to 'Vanderpump Rules'?