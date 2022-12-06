'The Winchesters' Is Taking a Break, but It Will Be Back Soon Enough

Although The Winchesters has been airing at 8 p.m. EST on Tuesday nights on The CW, it seems like things are changing for the series’ future. It’s set to return on Jan. 24, 2023, at 9 p.m. EST instead of 8 p.m., although The CW is airing an “encore episode” at 8 p.m. on Jan. 24 to “set the stage.”

Luckily, we only have to wait a month and a half between now and the return of The Winchesters, which is the perfect amount of time to re-binge all 15 seasons of Supernatural to prepare.