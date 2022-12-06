'The Winchesters' Is Taking a Break, but It Will Be Back Soon Enough
It isn't The CW without at least one show about the Winchesters, so Supernatural fans are more than pleased to see The Winchesters on the air. The spin-off prequel series is the first Supernatural spin-off to make it on the air, and in doing so, it’s recaptured millions of fans’ hearts. However, Dec. 6 is the last episode of The Winchesters for quite some time.
The Winchesters follows the Winchester family before the events of Supernatural — before Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John (Drake Rodger) even got together. In Supernatural, they’re the parents of the central brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles). With Jensen at its helm, fans are already loving The Winchesters after only six episodes. But when does The Winchesters return?
When does ‘The Winchesters’ return? Get ready for Jan. 24.
Although The Winchesters has been airing at 8 p.m. EST on Tuesday nights on The CW, it seems like things are changing for the series’ future. It’s set to return on Jan. 24, 2023, at 9 p.m. EST instead of 8 p.m., although The CW is airing an “encore episode” at 8 p.m. on Jan. 24 to “set the stage.”
Luckily, we only have to wait a month and a half between now and the return of The Winchesters, which is the perfect amount of time to re-binge all 15 seasons of Supernatural to prepare.
Up until Episode 7, we’ve seen John and Mary meet (although their meeting is retconned from the original Supernatural) and we jump right into the Men of Letters lore. As we continue, even though we know John and Mary do eventually get married, we can’t help but root for their love story. The tension is high in Episode 5, and by Episode 6, we just want John to confess his feelings!
Other than that, we follow the Monster Club, the hunters, and learn that our “opening scene” hunter is actually Darla, an old friend of Tracy’s. As John experiences his first hunters’ funeral with Darla’s death, Mary is still trying to escape her fate of being a hunter. And of course, the group is set on taking down the Akrida.
Now we’re left to wonder if they can do so within the first half of The Winchesters’ premiere season, or if we’ll have to wait until the Jan. 24 mid-season premiere. All we know is that thankfully, The Winchesters is coming back. It would honestly be a shock if it wasn’t — it holds the record for highest number of viewers for a series premiere on The CW in 2022.
And its change in time slot only goes to show that perhaps its viewers are older than anticipated — now we don’t have to skip dinner to watch new episodes!
Tune into The Winchesters mid-season finale on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.