'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter': Details on the Reunion and the Future of the Franchise
The first season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is full of the drama we have come to know, love, and, honestly, expect from the franchise. And the first reunion special for the Teen Mom spinoff is no different. But in order to get a better idea of the timeline, fans want to know when Teen Mom: The Next Chapter's reunion was filmed.
The first part, which aired on Dec. 20, includes a look back at the inaugural season of the show, which includes moms from both Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2, since both of those original shows are over. But it also brings up issues between the ladies, as well as Briana and her ex Devoin's problems. In order to determine where everyone stands now, it's important to look at the filming timeline.
When was the 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' reunion filmed?
While MTV hasn't revealed an exact date for when the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion was filmed, we have a pretty good idea. During the special, Dr. Drew gives co-host Nessa a gift basket to congratulate her on becoming a mom. She welcomed her first child in August 2022. Nessa also mentions Cheyenne being a newlywed during the special and Cheyenne was married in September 2022.
And Leah and Jaylan's breakup is also mentioned in the first part of the reunion. Leah publicly acknowledged the breakup in October 2022. Given the holiday season, it would make sense for both parts of the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion to have filmed in October or even early November 2022, which isn't too far off from the December 2022 air dates.
The Season 1 reunion for 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' is split into two parts.
While the first part of the special doesn't include too much drama between the moms, a promo that aired at the end of the first part promises some animosity from Ashley toward some of the other moms. And drama between them is nothing new.
We just have to wait until Part 2 to get more of it. The second part of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter's reunion airs on Dec. 27.
'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Season 2's premiere date was revealed.
While it's still not totally clear when Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 premieres, we have another show from the franchise set to air next. The second installment of Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on MTV on Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. EST to slide right into The Next Chapter's former time slot.
The series focuses on relationships between not only the cast members, but in Season 2, it also brings their own moms along for the ride.
During a retreat, moms from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant get together to try and hash out their differences. But we all know that's code for new drama between the moms.
To be fair, though, it's what Teen Mom fans are here for.
Watch Part 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter's reunion on Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.