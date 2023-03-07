Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Source: Netflix Chris Rock's 'Selective Outrage' Special Was Filmed Far Away From the Site of the Slap By Katherine Stinson Mar. 6 2023, Published 9:44 p.m. ET

Chris Rock starts off his latest Netflix comedy special vowing to the audience that he'll try his best not to upset anyone. And then proceeds to break said promise with every single punchline. Nobody is safe from being roasted in Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, from the Duchess of Sussex to Elon Musk, Lululemon, and, of course, Will Smith. (What, did you expect Chris not to address being slapped on live TV?)

All jokes aside (literally, in this case) where was the Chris Rock: Selective Outrage comedy special actually filmed? Let's just say it was far away from the site of the Oscars slap. Like literally on the opposite coast. Keep reading for details!

Where was the 'Chris Rock: Selective Outrage' comedy special filmed?

According to an official Netflix press release, the Chris Rock: Selective Outrage comedy special was filmed live at the Hippodrome Theater in Baltimore, MD. Open since 1914, the historic Hippodrome Theater has hosted comedy legends like Bob Hope, Jack Benny, and even iconic singers like Frank Sinatra, per the official Hippodrome Theater website.

The Chris Rock: Selective Outrage special also had the distinction of being the first live comedy special on Netflix. Chris also throws in a few jokes about Baltimore in his routine.

OK, so how did Chris joke about the slap heard round the world? (SPOILERS)

Sadly, Chris's latest Ego Death tour is officially over (it started in April 2022, with the live comedy special at the Hippodrome marking the end of the tour). While the comedian has yet to announce his next sold-out tour, we can report how Chris decided to address the Oscars 2022 moment deemed, "The slap heard round the world."

Chris waited until near the end of his hour and five minute long set to actually address the Will Smith slap, roasting himself in comparison to Will initially, joking that, "I know you can't tell on camera, but Will Smith is significantly bigger than me....Even in animation [Will] is bigger. I'm a zebra, he's a shark." However, Chris joked that he had the upper hand on Will in one area — he had never had any entanglements.

Chris was alluding to Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, interviewing Will on Red Table Talk abut how he felt about her having an affair with another man. He said that normally he wouldn't even address drama like that but that he thought it was ridiculous that two really talented people would air their marital issues like that on the internet. Chris added, "[Jada] hurt him way more than he hurt me."