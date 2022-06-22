Doctor Strange Could Have a New Love Interest in the MCU — Here's What We Know About Her (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

When it comes to the MCU, there are always twists and turns to anticipate, and there are also throwbacks to the comics and connections to other Marvel movies and the Disney Plus shows everywhere. One character that makes a small appearance in one scene featured in a 2022 release is Clea. Her short amount of screen time could mean a lot to fans of a certain hero's comics. Here's who she is and who she's connected to.