We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
who-is-dr-alexis-hanover-svu-1573682588916.png
Source: NBC

'SVU' Has a New Dr. Huang... Kind of — Meet Dr. Alexis Hanover

By

Fans of Law and Order: Special Victim's Unit know that the police procedural's tight cast is a big part of the reason viewers have been coming back every week for the past 20 years.

And while this season, usual suspects Olivia Benson and Sonny Carisi saw changes in titles (Olivia is now Captain Benson and Carisi has turned in his cop badge to become an ADA), we've also welcomed some brand new faces. Detective Katriona "Kit Kat" Azar and Chief Garland are filling the shoes of Carisi and Chief Dodds, respectively.