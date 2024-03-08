Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Grab Your Gold Wine Glass — These Folks Are Hitting up the Season 6 'Love Is Blind' Reunion Hopefully no one will be talking in the Lost in Found parking lot until five in the morning so they can make it. By Jennifer Tisdale Mar. 8 2024, Published 2:53 p.m. ET Source: Netflix Season 6 'Love is Blind' reunion

Every time a new season of Love is Blind drops, we tell ourselves we won't be sucked in again. However, when memes about people claiming to look like Megan Fox flood social media, it's a hard thing to look away from. Who can say no to a social experiment that has failed as many times as Love is Blind has? The question this show should be asking isn't is love blind but rather, does love even exist in a sea of freak-outs and half-truths?

The Season 6 finale dropped in March 2024 and with it came only two weddings. This has been the most sparse season yet, but it did give us some incredible drama and one phrase we can't get out of our heads: Go kick rocks barefoot. The reunion airs on March 13, and we can't wait to fill up a gold wine glass so we can catch up with our favorite pod people. Let's take a gander at who is brave enough to commit to the Love is Blind Season 6 reunion.

Source: Netflix (L-R): Chelsea, Jimmy, Brittany, and Kenneth from Season 6 of 'Love is Blind'

Chelsea and Jimmy

Source: Netflix Chelsea (L) and Jimmy (R), days before he iced her out of the relationship.

When we last saw Chelsea and Jimmy, Chelsea was crying at an amusement park after Jimmy told her he was not interested in meeting her at the altar. Imagine feeling sad at the place with the word amusement in the title. It's no surprise that Jimmy had no interest in getting hitched to a woman who didn't want him to have friends or fun outside of their relationship. In Chelseas's defense, Jimmy did say I love you all the time. Wait, what?

Jessica

Source: Netflix Jessica listening to Jimmy make excuses

Jessica is the third person in the Chelsea and Jimmy love triangle and if fans had their way, Jimmy and Jess would be all coupled up. Jimmy, who dumped her after reading a deeply emotional and beautiful letter she wrote in the pods, is probably too late because Jess was spotted with former Too Hot to Handle hottie Harry Jowsey. The duo were seen canoodling on a Mexico beach months after she exited the pods. Perhaps she was swept off her feet by the Dancing With the Stars alum.

Trevor

Source: Netflix Trevor pretending that his favorite movie is 'The Notebook'

Technically the Chelsea/Jimmy/Jess triangle was a bit of a square as Trevor was ready to go all-in on Chelsea before she dumped him for Jimmy. It sounds like they both dodged a bullet as Chelsea's trust issues were running the show, while Trevor was apparently in a relationship the entire time?

A bodybuilder named Natalia contacted blogger Reality Ashley after seeing the good guy brand he was getting on the show. She then hooked Natalia up with a social media influencer named Rikkii who broke the whole thing down in a seven minute TikTok.

AD and Clay

Source: Netflix Clay (L) probably telling AD (R) how she always has is back in the weeks they've known each other.

Clay and AD made it to their wedding, but Clay decided he wasn't ready for marriage, despite going on a show designed for people who want to get married. Perhaps Clay was trying to tell us (and AD) something when he repeatedly said, "I don't want to cheat." Last time we checked, a person has a say about whether or not that happens. While we're sympathetic to the fact that Clay witnessed his father cheat on his mother multiple times, it's unfortunately his responsibility to work through that trauma.

Brittany and Kenneth

Source: Netflix Brittany (L) teases Kenneth (R) about his empty fridge even though he was out of town for a full monh.

While it's nice to see two people consciously uncouple in a healthy manner the way Brittany and Kenneth did, that didn't stop us from nominating them as the Most Boring Couple. We never really saw any sort of attraction between the two of them and as we learned from Brittany herself, she kind of wasn't feeling it by the end. According to Entertainment Tonight, the two remained friends which means hours of silent boat rides in their future.

Amy and Johnny

Source: Netflix Johnny and Amy lording their joy over all the other failed couples

Amy and Johnny were the only successful couple this season so it makes sense that they would want to attend the reunion in order to rub everyone's face in their love. Sorry, that's just science!

Jeramey

Source: Netflix Jeramey contemplating why his name is spelled this way.