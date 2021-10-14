Who Plays Dave in Pretty Smart? You Probably Recognize Him From That State Farm Commercial

The guy Olivia‘s character dates is named Dave and you’d be absolutely correct if you feel like you’ve seen his face somewhere before. Here’s where you probably recognize him from and what you should know about his role on Pretty Smart.

Who Plays Dave in 'Pretty Smart'?

On Pretty Smart, when Claire puts herself on the dating market, she runs into a handsome guy at pottery class named Dave. They hit it off and decide they want to try out a relationship! Dave is played by Kevin Miles but before landing his role on this hilarious Netflix sitcom, he starred in a handful of State Farm’s funniest commercials as Jake.

For those who might not remember the details of this particular commercial too well, it showcases a wife creeping on her husband as he's on a late-night phone call talking about something that sounds a little shady. He explains to his wife he’s simply on a call with Jake from State Farm. She doesn’t believe it until she snatches the phone to hear Jake‘s voice for herself.

In another State Farm commercial, Jake comforts a runaway bride who's having doubts on her wedding day. He even shared screen time with Chris Paul, the basketball star, in another commercial called "The Dunk." Kevin was also part of State Farm's first-ever Super Bowl ad last year which also starred Paul Rudd, Drake, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. These commercials all share one major thing in common — Kevin's perfect comic timing.