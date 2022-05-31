Enzo Enters the Picture in Season 4 of 'Stranger Things' — Who Exactly Is He?

Boasting a cast that's bigger and more eclectic than ever, Season 4, Vol. 1 of Stranger Things transports viewers back to the '80s, in all its shoebox diorama-filled glory.

Take Season 4, Episode 1, which captures a baseball game and a jamboree organized by the Hellfire Club, Hawkins High's very own Dungeons and Dragons group. Season 4 also pays homage to the so-called Satanic Panic and the fears concerning Soviet espionage. But how does Enzo come into the picture? And who's the actor who plays him?