Enzo Enters the Picture in Season 4 of 'Stranger Things' — Who Exactly Is He?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Vol. 1 of Stranger Things.
Weaving together storylines set in sunny California, Far East Russia, and Hawkins, Ind., Season 4, Vol. 1 of Stranger Things explores Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) origin story, Jim Hopper's (David Harbour) labor camp escape attempts, and a range of other topics.
Season 4, Vol. 1 features a whole host of new characters.
Boasting a cast that's bigger and more eclectic than ever, Season 4, Vol. 1 of Stranger Things transports viewers back to the '80s, in all its shoebox diorama-filled glory.
Take Season 4, Episode 1, which captures a baseball game and a jamboree organized by the Hellfire Club, Hawkins High's very own Dungeons and Dragons group. Season 4 also pays homage to the so-called Satanic Panic and the fears concerning Soviet espionage. But how does Enzo come into the picture? And who's the actor who plays him?
Enzo, aka Dmitri Antonov (Tom Wlaschiha), gets into a considerable amount of trouble in 'Stranger Things.'
As Hopper's co-conspirator, Dmitri Antonov (Tom Wlaschiha) first appears in Season 4, Episode 2 of Stranger Things. A sympathetic prison guard, he quickly takes up a liking toward Hopper — who finds himself stranded in a labor camp after the Battle of Starcourt in the Season 3 finale of Stranger Things.
Dmitri uses the code name Enzo to reach out to Joyce (Winona Ryder). As loyal Stranger Things fans will tell you, the code name refers to the Italian eatery Hopper and Joyce were going to visit. Dmitri agrees to help Hopper reunite with Joyce. Joyce and Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) set out on a mission to get hold of the $40,000 (the equivalent of around $100,000 today) Hopper promised to pay Dmitri.
Things progress swimmingly until a smuggler named Yuri (Nikola Djuricko) snitches on Hopper and Dmitri. What's more, Yuri drugs Joyce and Murray to try to turn them into the KGB.
Who plays Enzo in 'Stranger Things'?
Tom Wlaschiha is a Dohna-born actor who first garnered fame with appearances in Germany-made TV series. He is best known stateside for his role as the Jaden H'ghar, or the Faceless Man, in Game of Thrones. He joined the cast of Stranger Things in a recurring role in 2020, alongside the likes of Robert Englund.
Joseph Quinn plays Eddie Munson, the leader of the Hellfire Club who lives in the same trailer park as Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) and her mom. Joseph previously appeared in Les Misérables, the 2019 TV mini-series airing on BBC One and PBS Masterpiece, Catherine the Great, and Strike. Eduardo Franco plays Argyle, while Jamie Campbell Bower plays Peter Ballard.
Season 4, Vol. 1 of Stranger Things is available on Netflix now. Season 4, Vol. 2 arrives on July 1, 2022.