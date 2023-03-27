Who Went Home on 'The Voice' Season 23? We're Keeping Track of the Results as They Come
The latest installment of The Voice on NBC is a momentous one. Season 23 — which began airing on March 6, 2023 — will mark country singer Blake Shelton's final season as a coach on the show. While many judges on the reality singing competition have come and gone, Blake has been a judge on The Voice for every season since the show's premiere in June 2011. His departure will undoubtedly leave a mark on the beloved series, but he's set to go out in style.
The Voice has just wrapped up its blind audition segments on the March 21 episode, in which the coaches recruit singers based on their vocal performances alone. Blake is gearing up with his team to compete against the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, and Niall Horan as these singing legends prepare to train their singers to win big.
As the competition reaches its next stage, who went home on The Voice Season 23? Check out the latest updates here.
Who went home on 'The Voice' Season 23?
As of this writing, the competition portion of The Voice has just begun for Season 23. As such, no one has been eliminated from the competition just yet. When the teams start to show their stuff and battle it out on stage for musical glory, we'll be sure to keep you posted on who gets to move on and who is sent home every week. For now, it's time to kick back and see what these singers can really do after being trained by the best.
Team Blake
Blake Shelton will want to pull out all the stops for his last season on The Voice. He's provided guidance to plenty of up-and-coming singers and has won nine previous seasons thus far. He'll most certainly want to cap off his Voice career with one more win.
Here are the singers on Blake's team:
- Neil Salsich
- Tasha Jessen
- Alex Whalen
- Carlos Rising
- Walker Wilson
- EJ Michels
- Mary Kate Conner
- Kylee Dayne
- Kason Lester
Team Kelly
As the first winner of American Idol, Kelly Clarkson has cemented herself as a reality competition legend. She's previously served as a judge on The Voice in past seasons and has just returned from a one-season hiatus to prove that her singers have what it takes to win.
Kelly's team:
- Holly Brand
- D. Smooth
- Sheer Element (singing trio)
- Allie Keck
- ALI
- Marcos Covos
- JB Somers
- Rachel Christine Gebel
- Cait Martin
Team Niall
Having achieved international fame as part of the boy band, One Direction, Niall Horan makes his debut on The Voice this season.
Niall's team:
- Ross Clayton
- Michael B.
- Kala Banham
- Ryley Tate Wilson
- Jerome Godwin III
- Laura Littleton
- Kate Cosentino
- Tiana Goss
- Gina Miles
Team Chance
Also making his coaching debut on The Voice is Grammy-winning musician Chance the Rapper. This is far from his first stint in reality television, having previously hosted the 2020 reboot of Punk'd and appeared on That's My Jam.
Chance's team:
- NOIVAS
- Sorelle
- Magnus
- Jamar Langley
- Manasseh Simone
- Chloe Abbott
- Mariah Kalia
- Ray Uriel
- Alyssa Lazar
- NariYella
Catch new episodes of The Voice every Monday at 8 p.m. EST and Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.