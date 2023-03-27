Home > Television > The Voice Source: NBC Who Went Home on 'The Voice' Season 23? We're Keeping Track of the Results as They Come By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Mar. 27 2023, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

The latest installment of The Voice on NBC is a momentous one. Season 23 — which began airing on March 6, 2023 — will mark country singer Blake Shelton's final season as a coach on the show. While many judges on the reality singing competition have come and gone, Blake has been a judge on The Voice for every season since the show's premiere in June 2011. His departure will undoubtedly leave a mark on the beloved series, but he's set to go out in style.

The Voice has just wrapped up its blind audition segments on the March 21 episode, in which the coaches recruit singers based on their vocal performances alone. Blake is gearing up with his team to compete against the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, and Niall Horan as these singing legends prepare to train their singers to win big. As the competition reaches its next stage, who went home on The Voice Season 23? Check out the latest updates here.

Who went home on 'The Voice' Season 23?

As of this writing, the competition portion of The Voice has just begun for Season 23. As such, no one has been eliminated from the competition just yet. When the teams start to show their stuff and battle it out on stage for musical glory, we'll be sure to keep you posted on who gets to move on and who is sent home every week. For now, it's time to kick back and see what these singers can really do after being trained by the best.

Team Blake

Blake Shelton will want to pull out all the stops for his last season on The Voice. He's provided guidance to plenty of up-and-coming singers and has won nine previous seasons thus far. He'll most certainly want to cap off his Voice career with one more win. Here are the singers on Blake's team: Neil Salsich

Tasha Jessen

Alex Whalen

Carlos Rising

Walker Wilson

EJ Michels

Mary Kate Conner

Kylee Dayne

Kason Lester

Team Kelly

As the first winner of American Idol, Kelly Clarkson has cemented herself as a reality competition legend. She's previously served as a judge on The Voice in past seasons and has just returned from a one-season hiatus to prove that her singers have what it takes to win. Kelly's team: Holly Brand

D. Smooth

Sheer Element (singing trio)

Allie Keck

ALI

Marcos Covos

JB Somers

Rachel Christine Gebel

Cait Martin

Team Niall

Having achieved international fame as part of the boy band, One Direction, Niall Horan makes his debut on The Voice this season. Niall's team: Ross Clayton

Michael B.

Kala Banham

Ryley Tate Wilson

Jerome Godwin III

Laura Littleton

Kate Cosentino

Tiana Goss

Gina Miles

Team Chance

