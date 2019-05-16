'Paradise Hotel' Roster: Who Went Home and Who's Still in Paradise?

Our new favorite show is probably Paradise Hotel, because we enjoy dissociating from urban life and astral projecting into paradise just as much as everyone. And no setting looks as calm or ripe for drama as Baja Sur in Mexico. Though, according to FOX and hostess Kristen Cavallari, Paradise Hotel thinks of itself as much more than a reality competition show.

You need strategy to play! Is this the Mental Samurai x Bachelorette crossover we didn't know we needed? Anyway, it's hard to keep track of who's still in Paradise and who went home, considering how many contestants are on to begin with. So keep reading and bookmark this page, we'll be updating all season.

So, who went home on Paradise Hotel so far? Deiondra Sanders

Unfortunately, contestant Deiondra Sanders packed her bags on the first week. Which is a shame because we were early fans of this "hairline company" owner and *shhhh* daughter of a football champion Neon Deion, AKA Deion Sanders.

But Twitter was less than happy with the fact that the only woman of color was voted off the show first. "When the only black person went home... Me debating if I still want to watch it," wrote one skeptical fan. "I'm not gonna lie, I knew the only black person would go home," added another. Hans Wiener

The first hunk to arrive to Paradise has sadly left the premises and fans were devastated to watch him go. "I can't believe Hans went home," wrote one fan on Twitter. "I feel like Hans should have stayed," wrote another. Sadly, only one couple will remain! Nicole

Nicole wasn't part of the OG group of contestants who entered Paradise, because this show moves super quickly. She came, she saw, she got immunity, and then... she got kicked off of the show. "Where was her immunity?" one fan asked on Twitter. It doesn't seem to have meant much...

Who's still left on Paradise Hotel? Things are really heating up at Paradise Hotel this week, and tonight's episode will be many things — but boring will not be one of them. Kendall G. has been playing her cards right, as has Tatum, who's still in the running to win.

Carlos is also still around, though fans don't think he's very gentlemanly. David and Bobby Ray are still around, though viewers "wouldn't mind" if they both went home.

Tyler and Brie are seemingly safe. But fans are pretty sure Rosanna and Mariaelena will both be getting the boot really soon.