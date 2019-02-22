ABC Has Reportedly Picked Its Next 'Bachelorette' and It's...

It's that time of year again. We are more than halfway done with Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, which means it's time to start predicting who will be named the next Bachelorette.

And according to Reality Steve, a lady from Colton's season has already been selected to follow in Becca Kufrin's rose-pinning footsteps. WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!

"Obviously it’s possible things can still change last minute, but I don’t expect that to happen this time," RS wrote. "Announcement will officially be made on the ATFR next week, but I can report Hannah B. is gonna be your next Bachelorette."

Source: Instagram

Yes, Hannah "The Beast" Brown — also known as Caelynn Miller-Keyes beauty queen rival Miss Alabama — will reportedly be named the next Bachelorette. However, since ABC has yet to confirm the news, and Hannah is all of 23 years old, some longtime Bachelor viewers believe that ABC will pick a Bachelor Nation alum à la Nick Viall or Arie Luyendyk Jr. So, who else can be named the Bachelorette in 2019?

Source: Instagram

If we had to choose from Colton's batch of ladies, there are only a couple who standout. Caelynn Miller-Keyes "ABC always seems to pick who everyone doesnt want... so it will probably be Caelynn," one eagle-eyed viewer tweeted before another added, "She has the most to offer and she’s more than just a pretty face." Caelynn, 23, is pretty much the perfect package. The Miss USA runner-up is from North Carolina, and along with her beauty queen looks, she also comes from a lineage of strong, independent women. Her grandmother was actually the first female to head the FBI in Los Angeles.

Source: Instagram

Hannah G. Hannah Godwin got Colton's first impression rose, and for a good reason. She's hard to forget — and fans are itching for her to get her own group of 30 men to pick from. "Y’all make Hannah G. the next Bachelorette please she’s the sweetest," one viewer begged ABC. Another agreed, adding, "But in the end it’s going to be Hannah G. for Bachelorette anyway."

Source: Instagram

However, chances are producers will search a few seasons back for their next Bachelorette. And if that is the case, fans have their top picks, too. Danielle Maltby Since appearing on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, Danielle has been keeping busy when it comes to her love life. She went on to publicly date The Challenge star Paulie Calafiore, whom she recently accused of cheating on her as well as on his new girlfriend, Cara Maria. So, if there is anyone who deserves another shot of love, it's Danielle.

"Danielle Maltby! @kaitlynbristowe nailed this nomination. Danielle would be a perfect bachelorette," one viewer tweeted at the Fleissmeister. "I say Danielle Maltby deserves to be the next Bachelorette after everything that she's been through. She definitely deserves love," another chimed in.

Source: Instagram

Kristina Schulman Remember when Kristina was in the middle of a love triangle with Dean Unglert and Danielle Lombard on Bachelor in Paradise? Yeah, unfortunately, we do too. The Russian beauty has cried her share of tears in search of love on the reality dating competition, and fans think it's about time Kristina is named the lead.

And it looks like she is down for the job. "Thank you," she responded after a fan suggested she should be the next Bachelorette. Sign her up, Fleiss.

Source: Instagram

Becca Tilley For a serious throwback, fans have also thrown Becca Tilley's name in the ring. Becca first appeared in Chris Soules season of The Bachelor in 2015, and returned for a shot with Ben Higgins. However, the former virgin (see, Colton's not the first virgin in Bachelor history), probably doesn't have time to be the next Bachelorette, between her podcast, Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad, her YouTube channel, and hanging out with her BFF JoJo Fletcher.

But the people really want Khloé Kardashian... Amid Tristan Thompson's latest cheating scandal — this time with Khloé's little sister's BFF Jordyn Woods — The Bachelorette seems like the logical next step for the reality star.

Any decision regarding @khloekardashian as the new #TheBachelorette will need to be approved by my dear friend @KrisJenner ... — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 21, 2019

Mike Fleiss even gave his seal of approval, writing, "@khloekardashian is very much in contention... Any decision regarding Khloé as the new # TheBachelorette will need to be approved by my dear friend @KrisJenner."