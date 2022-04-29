Hasan Minhaj: Another American comedian who has already hosted a show of his own, Minhaj may be appealing to CBS in part because he's a veteran. Minhaj would also be the kind of diverse hire that could make late night into a more inclusive space. He may be a little overtly political for CBS, although Stephen Colbert has found a way to make it work thus far in his tenure on the show. As long as the ratings are good, the rest is irrelevant.