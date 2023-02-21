Distractify
Episode 5 of Fox's Anthology 'Accused' Is Almost Here — Who's Part of the Cast?

Feb. 21 2023

As we all know, each episode of Fox's hit anthology series, Accused, is a fast-paced and intriguing thriller that explores a different crime in a different city with an entirely different cast. Each installment opens in a courtroom, and through a series of flashbacks, the mystery unravels as viewers learn what led the defendant to stand trial.

Episode 5, titled "Robyn's Story," is the latest episode to shock viewers beyond belief. The new episode follows Kevin, a shy and mild-mannered man who's all about "confidence and charisma" as the fierce drag queen Robyn Banks. But, when Kevin falls for a "closeted guy secretly living a double life, their whirlwind affair leads to devastating consequences."

If you're going to watch tonight's installment, then get to know the cast for Episode 5 of Accused.

J. Harrison Ghee stars in Episode 5 of 'Accused.'

J. Harrison Ghee as Kevin Milstead/Robyn
Source: Fox

J. Harrison Ghee stars in Episode 5 as Kevin Milstead and the eponymous Robyn Banks. When he falls for a closeted guy who's living a double life, the whirlwind romance leads to disastrous consequences for Kevin.

As an actor, they — J. is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns — are best known for their stage work. They originated the role of Andre Mayem in Mrs. Doubtfire, as well as Jerry/Daphne in Some Like It Hot. J. Harrison Ghee has also received recognition for their performance as Lola in Kinky Boots.

Chris Coy as Jamie Barnes

accused episode chris coy as jamie barnes
Source: Fox

In the fifth episode of Accused, actor Chris Coy portrays Jamie Barnes, the man who Kevin falls for. Chris is best known for playing Calvin Bunker in Cinemax's Banshee, Martin in The Walking Dead, and Paul Hendrickson in HBO's The Deuce.

Kristen Connolly as Natalie Barnes

accused episode kristen connolly as batalie barnes
Source: Fox

American actress Kristen Connolly plays James's wife, Natalie Barnes, in Episode 5 of Accused. Kristen is best known for her roles as Dana in The Cabin in the Woods, as well as Christina Gallagher in Netflix's House of Cards.

Willam Belli as Layla

accused episode willam beli as layla
Source: Getty Images

American drag queen Willam Belli stars as Layla in Episode 5 of Accused. Willam achieved recognition as a contestant on Season 4 of RuPaul's Drag Race, and has since recorded three albums of comedy music and landed roles in various films and TV shows, including the 2018 Academy Award-winning drama A Star Is Born.

Eva Reign as Megan

accused episode eva reign as megan
Source: Getty Images

In the fifth episode of Accused, actress and journalist Eva Reign plays Megan. She is best known for her lead role in the 2022 Prime Video film, Anything's Possible. As a writer, Eva has written for various publications, including Vogue, PAPER, and Them.

Rounding out the rest of the Episode 5 cast is: Kiril Mitev as Trixie, Nadine Whiteman Roden as Sylvia, Connor Michael McMahon as Mark, and Brandon McGibbon as Matty.

New episodes of Accused air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Fox.

