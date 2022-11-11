Does Andrew From Season 3 of 'Love Is Blind' Also Use Eye Drops During His Transcendental Sex?

Season 3 of Love Is Blind was nowhere near as shocking and dramatic as Season 2.

Obviously Shake was a domineering, toxic chauvinist whose horrendous views on women, as well as his treatment of Deepti, took center stage in the second season. There were certainly some less-than-ideal moments in Season 3, like when Cole asked Zanab if she was bipolar simply because he didn't like what she was saying. However, nothing was quite as gross as all things Shake.