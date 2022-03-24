These Are Our Favorite Anime With Female Protagonists

There's no shortage of oddity and absurdity in this classic '90s anime. Utena Tenjou is a tomboyish student of Ohtori Academy who outdoes her male classmates in every respect. But after meeting the mysterious Rose Bride, Anthy Himemiya, Utena becomes embroiled in the Student Council's duels. The winner of each duel earns the Rose Bride's hand in marriage.

At the heart of this outwardly nonsensical series is a deep and thoughtful deconstruction of gender roles. Catch the full series on Crunchyroll.