The Best Talents to Carve Out Your Spell-Slinging Build in 'Hogwarts Legacy'

J.K. Rowling has made numerous public anti-trans comments, and while she was not directly involved in the creation of Hogwarts Legacy, she is still likely to profit from the title.

After progressing through the early hours of the main story quests in Hogwarts Legacy, players will unlock the Talents system to spend skill points earned from leveling their witch or wizard. The Talents system offers role-playing flexibility that lets players choose from five pathways to twist the capabilities of combat spells or make potions and plants perform better.

Ultimately, players could acquire all 48 Talents in the game by reaching max level, but most are more likely to finish the main story before that happens. That's why choosing the best Talents from the get-go will matter how your fifth-year handles if you're not keen on getting all the achievements in Hogwarts Legacy. We'll break down what Talents you should get as soon as possible.

The best Talents in 'Hogwarts Legacy' are in the Core, Spells, and Dark Arts.

Unlike the situational Talents received from the Stealth and Room of Requirement trees, the Spells, Core, and Dark Arts pathways hold the best Talents that benefit any player build. Below is a list describing those Talents, including their level requirement and effects.

Talent/Path Level Effect Levioso Mastery: Spells 5 Enemies near a target levitated by Levioso are also levitated. Accio Mastery: Spells 5 Enemies near a target summoned by Accio are also pulled to you. Revelio Mastery: Core 16 Increases the range of Revelio. Glacius Mastery: Spells 16 Striking an enemy frozen by Glacius blast damaging shards outward from the target. Confringo Mastery: Spells 5 Confringo produces fiery bolts that seek enemy targets.

Stunning Curse: Dark Arts 5 Stupefy has the same effect as a curse on enemies, increasing damage taken. Imperio Mastery: Dark Arts 16 An enemy under your control with Imperio curses other targets with each successful strike. Crucio Mastery: Dark Arts 16 Striking an enemy cursed by Crucio releases a projectile that curses a nearby enemy. Protego Mastery: Core 22 Perfect Protego releases a damaging blast that breaks enemy shields.

Basic Cast Airborne Absorption: Core 16 Basic Cast impacts on airborne enemies contribute more to the Ancient Magic Meter. Wiggenweld Potency I & II: Core 5/16 Wiggenweld heals you to a greater effect. Spell Knowledge I, II, & III: Core 5/16 Unlocks new spell slots. Blood Curse: Dark Arts 5 Dealing damage to a cursed target inflicts damage to all cursed targets. Transformation Mastery: Spells 22 Enemies struck with a Transformation spell will transform into explosive objects.

Avada Kedavra Mastery: Dark Arts 22 Killing an enemy with Avada Kedavra kills all cursed enemies. Slowing Curse: Dark Arts 16 Arresto Momentum has the same effect as a curse on enemies, increasing damage taken. Enduring Curse: Dark Arts 16 A cursed effect remains on an enemy for a longer period of time. Curse Sapper: Dark Arts 22 Defeating a cursed enemy restores some of your health.

Some honorable mentions to keep in mind are Petrificus Totalus Mastery from the Stealth path and Maxima Potion Potency within the Room of Requirement Talent tree. The Talents above are the shining beacons of the overall system, but there are plenty of passives you can choose to get like Evasion Absorption to build the Ancient Magic Meter or other masteries for a spell you like using. Hogwarts Legacy becomes a manageable game once you have the right spells and Talents, so choose carefully.