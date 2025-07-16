Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Movies

The Kids From 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' Are All Grown Up — See Them Today!

They got the golden ticket!

Anna Quintana - Author
By

Published July 16 2025, 11:09 a.m. ET

cast of charlie and the chocolate factory
Source: Warner Bros.

In 2005, Johnny Depp stepped in to fill the shoes of the iconic Gene Wilder as everyone's favorite candyman, Willy Wonka. However, it was the kids cast in the Tim Burton reboot who really stole the spotlight in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Fast forward 20 years, and many of the child actors are still thriving in Hollywood. So what do they look like today? Keep reading to find out.

Article continues below advertisement

Freddie Highmore (Charlie Bucket)

charlie chocolate factory freddie highmore
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures / ABC

Freddie Highmore already had an impressive resume when he landed the titular role of Charlie Bucket at the age of 13.

Following the success of the film, Freddie went on to star in the Arthur and the Invisibles film series, followed by The Spiderwick Chronicles. In 2013, he was cast as Norman Bates in Bates Motel, which ran on A&E for five seasons. More recently, he starred as Dr. Shaun Murphy in The Good Doctor for seven seasons before the series finale in 2024.

Freddie is married to his wife, Klarissa Munz.

Article continues below advertisement

AnnaSophia Robb (Violet Beauregarde)

charlie chocolate factory annasophia robb
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures / MEGA

One of AnnaSophia Robb's first movies was Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, in which she played the chewing gum-obsessed Violet Beauregarde.

She then went on to star in movies such as Bridge to Terabithia, Race to Witch Mountain, and Pan. In 2012, she landed the role of a young Carrie Bradshaw in the CW series, The Carrie Diaries, which ran for two seasons. In 2024, she returned to television in the NBC show Grosse Pointe Garden Society. AnnaSophia is also married to her husband, Trevor Paul.

Article continues below advertisement

Jordan Fry (Mike Teavee)

charlie chocolate factory jordan fry
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures / Instagram

Actor Jordan Fry is best known for his role as Mike Teavee in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. However, he has continued to act since his big break, appearing in short films such as Painted Grief and Ditch Witch. According to his IMDb page, he has two projects coming out in 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Philip Wiegratz (Augustus Gloop)

charlie chocolate factory augustus gloop
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures / Instagram

German actor Philip Wiegratz did a few movies after appearing as Augustus Gloop in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. However, his last film credit was in 2013's Ruby Red.

Philip occasionally shares updates on his life on social media, but his last post was uploaded in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Julia Winter (Veruca Salt)

julia winters
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Swedish actress Julia Winters was perfectly cast as the spoiled Veruca Salt. Sadly, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was her one and only movie. She has remained out of the public spotlight ever since.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

See the Cast of 'My Wife and Kids' Today!

"Big Mistake. Big. Huge" — See the 'Pretty Woman' Cast 35 Years Later

'Life-Size' Cast Then and Now: See What the Stars Are Up to and How They Look Today!

Latest Movies News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.