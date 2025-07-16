The Kids From 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' Are All Grown Up — See Them Today! They got the golden ticket! By Anna Quintana Published July 16 2025, 11:09 a.m. ET Source: Warner Bros.

In 2005, Johnny Depp stepped in to fill the shoes of the iconic Gene Wilder as everyone's favorite candyman, Willy Wonka. However, it was the kids cast in the Tim Burton reboot who really stole the spotlight in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Fast forward 20 years, and many of the child actors are still thriving in Hollywood. So what do they look like today? Keep reading to find out.

Article continues below advertisement

Freddie Highmore (Charlie Bucket)

Freddie Highmore already had an impressive resume when he landed the titular role of Charlie Bucket at the age of 13. Following the success of the film, Freddie went on to star in the Arthur and the Invisibles film series, followed by The Spiderwick Chronicles. In 2013, he was cast as Norman Bates in Bates Motel, which ran on A&E for five seasons. More recently, he starred as Dr. Shaun Murphy in The Good Doctor for seven seasons before the series finale in 2024. Freddie is married to his wife, Klarissa Munz.

Article continues below advertisement

AnnaSophia Robb (Violet Beauregarde)

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures / MEGA

One of AnnaSophia Robb's first movies was Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, in which she played the chewing gum-obsessed Violet Beauregarde. She then went on to star in movies such as Bridge to Terabithia, Race to Witch Mountain, and Pan. In 2012, she landed the role of a young Carrie Bradshaw in the CW series, The Carrie Diaries, which ran for two seasons. In 2024, she returned to television in the NBC show Grosse Pointe Garden Society. AnnaSophia is also married to her husband, Trevor Paul.

Article continues below advertisement

Jordan Fry (Mike Teavee)

Actor Jordan Fry is best known for his role as Mike Teavee in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. However, he has continued to act since his big break, appearing in short films such as Painted Grief and Ditch Witch. According to his IMDb page, he has two projects coming out in 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Philip Wiegratz (Augustus Gloop)

German actor Philip Wiegratz did a few movies after appearing as Augustus Gloop in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. However, his last film credit was in 2013's Ruby Red. Philip occasionally shares updates on his life on social media, but his last post was uploaded in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Julia Winter (Veruca Salt)

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures