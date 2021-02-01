Chloe Bailey Cried on Instagram Live After Social Media Attacks — Fans Are Upset

If you're a fan of the group ChloexHalle then you know that Chloe is very emotional — which is something that she chalks up to being a Cancer sun sign. And while she may shed a tear or two often, fans are rightfully upset that Chloe's tears come from her being hurt by criticism on social media.

In case you've missed it, Chloe has been the subject of harsh criticism for her recent Instagram posts, mostly for her rendition of the silhouette challenge . Many people have been bullying the star online, saying that she needs to cover up and that she's simply posting risqué content for attention.

And since the criticisms were too much for the singer to bear, she took to Instagram Live to speak about the controversy. However, she started crying during the live as she shared how "she was always insecure" and she "finally came to a point where she's proud of her body."

Naturally, this caused fans of the star to quickly come to her aid and support her via social media. Many fans quickly pointed out the double standard that Black women face in the world and said that people simply need to leave Chloe alone.

It also caused even more controversy since a lot of the bullying came from Black men and women. And at a time where many people believe that Black men should be supporting Black women and vice versa, social media turned into a war zone.