Debby Ryan Is the Star of Movies Like 'Night Teeth' — What's Her Net Worth?

With a career spanning over nearly 15 years, Debby Ryan has had plenty of opportunities to establish herself as an A-lister able to turn a broad range of projects into unparalleled success.

After an appearance in Hannah Montana, Debby went on to star in TV shows like The Suite Life on Deck and Jessie before graduating to roles in Insatiable, Horse Girl, and Night Teeth. So, how much is Debby's net worth?