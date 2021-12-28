'Don't Look Up' Has Fueled Plenty of Hilarious Memes — Here Are Our Favorites!

If you don't know Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history, we'll catch you up: The 47-year-old actor obviously refuses to date a woman over the age of 25.

In Don't Look Up, it's bizarre for us to see that Leo can have a wife his own age and children older than his real-life partners. Plus, Ariana Grande's character Riley calling him an "old f--k" was the best thing to ever happen to him.