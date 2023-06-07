Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu 40 Iconic Drag Queens Compete to Throw the Best Dinner Party in Hulu's Newest Reality Show Who are the contestants of Hulu’s ‘Drag Me to Dinner’? The newest competition reality series features our favorite drag queens competing to impress. By Jamie Lerner Jun. 7 2023, Published 8:31 a.m. ET Source: Hulu

Everyone can agree that drag queens throw the best parties. So it’s about time for a reality show about who throws the best dinner party, pitting pairs of drag queens against each other. Luckily, Hulu has delivered thanks to its newest reality series, Drag Me to Dinner. Hosted by the iconic Murray Hill, the judges attend 20 extravagant dinner parties.

Article continues below advertisement

Neil Patrick Harris, Bianca Del Rio, head judge Haneefah Wood, and food expert David Burtka will hopefully be death-drop dancing on the floor of these parties. The parties are judged on Food & Drink, Design & Decor, and Entertainment & Overall Vibe. With 40 contestants, 20 pairs compete throughout 10 episodes, so who are all the Drag Me to Dinner contestants?

Source: Hulu

Episode 1 contestants: Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme vs. Jackie Beat and Sherry Vine

Source: Hulu Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme (L), Jackie Beat and Sherry Vine (R)

RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme team up after touring their holiday spectacular, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show. Jinkx is the first-ever winner of RuPaul’s first all-winner season, and DeLa holds the record for best most consecutive challenges won. They take on “Best Friends” Jackie Beat and Sherry Vine, who have worked together onstage for over 25 years.

Article continues below advertisement

Episode 2 contestants: Trinity the Tuck and BeBe Zahara Benet vs. Thorgy Thor and Kiki Ball-Change

Source: Hulu Trinity the Tuck and BeBe Zahara Benet (L), Thorgy Thor and Kiki Ball-Change (R)

Article continues below advertisement

Episode 3 contestants: Alexis Mateo and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo vs. Marti Gould Cummings and Peachez Iman Cummings

Source: Hulu Alexis Mateo and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo (L), Marti Gould Cummings and Peachez Iman Cummings (R)

Episode 3 is all in the family. Drag mother and daughter duo Alexis Mateo and “RuGirl” Vanessa Vanjie Mateo competed on RuPaul’s Drag Race before becoming dinner party-serving icons. Marti Gould Cummings and Peachez Iman Cummings are known for the literal “hot messes” they served as a team on Worst Cooks in America.

Article continues below advertisement

Episode 4 contestants: Raja and Detox vs. Morgan McMichaels and Mayhem Miller

Source: Hulu Raja and Detox (L), Morgan McMichaels and Mayhem Miller (R)

RuPaul’s Season 3 winner Raja and All Stars 2 runner-up Detox are coming together to make madness. The longtime besties take on another pair of lifelong friends, RuPaul’s competitors Morgan McMichaels and Mayhem Miller.

Article continues below advertisement

Episode 5 contestants: Alaska and William vs. Latrice Royal and Manila Luzon

Source: Hulu Alaska and William (L), Latrice Royal and Manila Luzon (R)

Alaska and William first teamed up to host Race Chaser, A Drag Race Podcast. They competed on RuPaul’s Drag Race and later hosted the Drag Is Good fundraiser to support the ACLU’s Drag Defense Fund. They take on All Stars partners Latrice Royal and Manila Luzon, who now host the podcast The Chop.

Article continues below advertisement

Episode 6 contestants: Ginger Minj and Nina West vs. Mrs. Kasha Davis and Darienne Lake

Source: Hulu Ginger Minj and Nina West (L), Mrs. Kasha Davis and Darienne Lake (R)

2008 “Entertainer of the Year” and RuPaul’s Drag Race competitor Nina West joins forces with three-time RuPaul competitor Ginger Minj. They take on Darienne Lake and Mrs. Kasha Davis, both contestants on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8. The latter duo frequently performs with fellow alum Pandora Boxx, so we expect extravagant parties.

Article continues below advertisement

Episode 7 contestants: Symone and Gigi Goode vs. Rhea Litré and Jasmine Rice LaBeija

Source: Hulu Symone and Gigi Goode (L), Rhea Litré and Jasmine Rice LaBeija (R)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 winner Symone and Season 12 runner-up Gigi Goode are partnering up. As drag sisters, they have close ties to the House of Avalon. But can they beat NYC’s fiercest queens, Rhea Litré and Jasmine Rice LaBeija?

Article continues below advertisement

Episode 8 contestants: Naomi Smalls and Kim Chi vs. Heidi N Closet and Jaida Essence Hall

Source: Hulu Naomi Smalls and Kim Chi (L), Heidi N Closet and Jaida Essence Hall (R)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8 besties Naomi Smalls and Kim Chi have built their empire. Between their history-making first joint confessional to their makeup line KimChi Chic Beauty, their competitors should be concerned. Hall & Closet podcast hosts Heidi N Closet and Jaida Essence Halla are taking their comedy chops to the dinner party scene.

Article continues below advertisement

Episode 9 contestants: Chelsea Piers and Selma Nilla vs. Pixie Aventura and Merrie Cherry

Source: Hulu Chelsea Piers and Selma Nilla (L), Pixie Aventura and Merrie Cherry (R)

Nailed It winner Selma Nilla teams up with fellow NYC drag queen Chelsea Piers after performing together for years. They face The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula competitor Merrie Cherry, who teams up with daily drag performer Pixie Aventura.

Article continues below advertisement

Episode 10 contestants: Meatball and Biqtch Puddin’ vs. Heklina and Peaches Christ

Source: Hulu Meatball and Biqtch Puddin’ (L), Heklina and Peaches Christ (R)

Dragula contestants Meatball and Biqtch Puddin’ team up again for Drag Me to Dinner’s final episode. They face off against Heklina and Peaches Christ, who have a long history of their own. Sadly, Heklina passed away on April 3, 2023. Drag Me to Dinner marks her final on-screen performance, which she does alongside best friend Peaches Christ, who co-starred with her in a Mommie Queerest show.

Article continues below advertisement