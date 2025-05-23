Distractify
'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 3 Reunion: Viewers Wait for Answers After Finale

Will there be a reunion episode for Season 3 of 'Farmer Wants a Wife'?

Published May 23 2025, 11:04 a.m. ET

So, you watched the Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3 finale. Maybe you cheered. Maybe you cringed. Maybe you were still processing when the screen cut to black, and no teaser for a reunion episode appeared. If you're anything like the rest of the show's devoted fanbase, you're now wondering: Are we getting a reunion or not?

The truth is, we don't know yet. FOX hasn't said a word about a reunion, and with every passing day, fans are getting more vocal about it online. The question of whether there will be a Season 3 reunion of Farmer Wants a Wife is hanging in the air like a suspenseful rose ceremony that cuts to commercial just before the final pick.

The Season 3 reunion of 'Farmer Wants a Wife' is still a big question mark.

For starters, let’s talk about timing. In Season 2, the reunion aired one week after the finale. That would line up this year with May 29. Seems simple, right? But here’s the wrinkle — Memorial Day week. Networks often avoid airing big content during that time, which could push things back to June 5. Still, as of now, there’s no confirmation. Zero promos. No press release. Not even a cryptic tweet.

One confused viewer summed it up perfectly in a post on X (formerly Twitter): “No reunion next week or no updates at the end of the episode?” It’s the kind of post that feels less like a question and more like a collective sigh from the fanbase.

And here’s the thing — fans aren’t just being dramatic. A reunion serves a purpose. It ties the story together. It gives us the “where are they now” moment we’re all waiting for. It answers the big question: Did any of these couples actually make it?

Despite the fate of the reunion episode being unclear, there’s a lot viewers want the episode to follow up on. This season’s farmers — Matt Warren, Jay Woods, John Sansone, and Colton Hendricks — each took very different paths to their final decisions.

As People reported, Matt shocked viewers by choosing Chelsi Davis over fan favorite Jordyn Belcher. Jay selected Grace Clark, citing their shared spiritual values as a major connection. John picked Claire Dirette, choosing a relationship rooted in friendship and steady support. And Colton? He surprised many by picking Zoe Green, explaining that their pace and energy just clicked better than what he had with Keeley Goldberg.

Some of those picks made sense. Others left fans puzzled. But the bigger question is: did those relationships survive off-camera?

“We shall see if any of these relationships last,” one fan posted on social media — and they’re far from alone in wondering.

Viewers want a reunion episode to get closure on these couples.

As JSOnline pointed out in its recap, the finale delivered big emotional beats but no real resolution. Ty’s choice during the Season 2 finale sparked plenty of buzz, and some of the choices made during Season 3 were no different. Would Matt and Chelsi’s connection deepen? Did Colton and Zoe find a rhythm in real life? Did anyone regret their decision?

That’s what reunion episodes are for. They’re more than just rehashes — they’re a chance for the cast to speak without the pressure of rose ceremonies and camera crews. They let viewers peek behind the curtain and see if the stories that started on screen are still unfolding in real life.

At this point, fans aren’t just a little curious. They are invested. They spent weeks watching these relationships develop — through hayrides, awkward family dinners, and all the moments in between. To end it all without follow-up? It just feels incomplete.

So, will a Season 3 reunion episode happen?

At this point, your guess is as good as anyone’s. FOX could quietly drop a reunion on May 29, push it to June 5, or skip it entirely. Given how much attention Season 3 has drawn — and how vocal the fanbase has become — it would be surprising if a reunion episode didn’t happen at some point in time.

Until then, fans will keep waiting, refreshing episode guides, and sharing theories online. Whether you were Team Grace, Team Jordyn, or just here for the chaos, one thing’s clear: this season of Farmer Wants a Wife may be over, but the story isn’t finished.

