Inside Frank Catania and Brittany Mattessich’s Relationship Timeline and Engagement!

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey, family is a big deal. And no one knows this more than Dolores Catania and her ex-husband, Frank Catania. Although they’ve been divorced since the late ‘90s, Dolores and Frank have remained close and have been praised by Bravo fans for successfully co-parenting their children — Frank Jr. and Gabrielle “Gabby.”

Throughout the years, fans have hoped the exes would get back together one day, considering they film RHONJ together. However, Dolores is happily in love with her boyfriend of two years, Paul “Paulie” Connell. Frank has also moved on with his partner, Brittany Mattessich. In October 2023, Frank proved he was fully invested in his and Brittany’s relationship when the couple announced their engagement on Instagram. The news came after years of the couple being on and off, though they seemingly never want to let each other go.

Let’s dive into Frank and Brittany’s relationship timeline!

Frank Catania and Brittany Mattessich’s relationship began in 2012.

Frank and Brittany’s romance was indeed a slow burn. In 2012, 14 years after his divorce from Dolores, Frank met Brittany while she was prepping for a fitness competition. The pair grew closer when Frank became Brittany’s trainer at several events.

At the time, Brittany was 21 and Frank was 49. However, their age difference seemingly didn’t get in the way of the couple’s connection.

Frank and Brittany made it official in 2022 on none other than ‘Watch What Happens Live.’

After a decade of being on and off, Frank and Brittany decided to become an official couple! In May 2022, Frank declared Brittany was the one for him on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During Frank’s appearance, Brittany sat in the audience and joked to Andy her appearance made the relationship “serious” now that she’s been exposed to Bravoholics everywhere. “You know it’s serious then,” Frank said on the show.

Frank and Brittany’s admission that they were “going steady” came months after Dolores went public with her guy, Paulie. However, Frank shared soon after sharing his relationship that there’s no beef between Dolores and Brittany and that their adult children were also enamored with his girlfriend. “Gabby says, ‘How do you not like Brittany? You can’t help but like Brittany!’” Frank shared with Page Six in August 2022. “It’s not only my daughter; it’s the entire family. And Dolore, too!”

Frank Catania proposed to Brittany Mattesich in October 2023.

Frank and Brittany took a significant leap in their romance in October 2023. On Oct. 30, the couple posted photos on Instagram of Frank proposing to his longtime love. In the pictures, the couple wore matching black shirts and jeans and posed under a floral wall with a neon sign that read, “Will you marry me?” Brittany also flashed her gorgeous diamond ring as she reflected on the special day.

“We’re Engaged!!!! 💎🤍” Brittany wrote underneath the photos. “I’m so excited to start this next chapter with you, along with all the other good things we have going on…” “Thank you for being you & making me the happiest girl in the world,” she added. “I wouldn’t want to do this life with anyone other than @frank.catania.sr 🤍🤍 love you so much, my fiancé.”

The couple received several well wishes from Paulie and RHONJ cast members Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral, her hubby Nate Cabral, and Jennifer Aydin. Dolores also expressed her happiness for Frank and Brittany by reposting their engagement photos on her Instagram.

“All u need is love and that ring “wow” 💍🤩❤️,” Dolores wrote. “I couldn't be happier for these two lovebirds. Congrats on the engagement! @missbrittyann It’s so nice to officially welcome you to the family 🥰Wishing you a lifetime of love, health, and happiness @frank.catania.sr happy wife, happy life.”