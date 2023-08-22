Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Atlanta Kandi Burruss Said There’s “a Lot of Negativity” Ahead for Her at the ‘RHOA’ Reunion Kandi Burruss shared some of the drama ahead in the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 15 reunion amid rumors that the season might be her last. By Elizabeth Randolph Aug. 22 2023, Published 5:29 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

After a tumultuous season, The Real Housewives of Atlanta will air its Season 15 finale on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Most Housewives fans know by now that with a season’s end comes the showdown (at least for the season): The annual reunion hosted by no other than Andy Cohen. Despite Season 15 of RHOA not receiving the best reviews on social media and the heavily talked-about TV ratings scale, many of the show’s stars have suggested they will make up for it with the reunion.

Article continues below advertisement

RHOA’s longest-running cast member, Kandi Burruss, has been one of the most vocal ‘wives about what fans can expect to see in September 2023. Kandi’s storylines this season have been riddled with feuds with several castmates and ongoing rumors that she’s ready to give up her peach. Based on Kandi’s thoughts on the reunion, it’s understandable why fans are worried the multitalented star is prepared to “fly above” her haters next year.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Kandi Burrus teased “a lot of negativity coming at me” at the ‘RHOA’ Season 15 reunion.

Season 15 has been a rocky one for Mrs. Worldwide. Although fans saw her achieve professional strides by herself and with her husband, Todd Tucker, she hasn’t been getting along with several cast members, namely Marlo Hampton, Sheree Whitfield, Sanya Richards-Ross, and Drew Sidora. Thankfully, she’s had her girl Kenya Moore by her for most of the season.

On Kandi’s YouTube show, Speak On It, she reviewed the penultimate episode of the season with fellow YouTuber Jami That’s Me. At some point in their conversation, they discussed Kandi not having the first seat next to Andy at the Season 15 reunion.

Article continues below advertisement

In a released seating chart diagram by Bravo, Kandi is placed next to Kenya at the end of the couch. To fans, the placement seemed like a dig at Kandi and suggested the network didn’t enjoy her stories this season.

Article continues below advertisement

In her Speak On It video, Kandi stated she never wants to sit next to Andy at the reunion, something she has said before. The Grammy winner explained she doesn’t like sitting next to Andy because those “hot seats” are usually reserved for the castmates who brought the most drama during the season, as she had previously done in Season 9.

Article continues below advertisement

While Kandi didn’t mind not having the first chair at the reunion, she admitted that it didn’t matter much. She told Jami and the fans that she still faced a lot of “negativity” from her castmates anyway.

“I will say that I had a lot of negativity coming at me even though I was not in the hot seat,” Kandi said.

Article continues below advertisement

Kandi said she and Drew “go hard” on each other at the reunion.

Source: Bravo

Although Kandi tried to avoid naming the people who brought “negativity” her way at the reunion, she teased at least one confrontation fans should expect. When Jami asked Kandi if the negativity came from “Andy or the cast,” Kandi confirmed that the drama was between her and the cast. Kandi also said she and Drew’s issues were so bad she didn’t think they would come back from.

Kandi teased that she and Drew “go hard” on one another at the upcoming reunion. The frenemies have been battling through the second half of the season.

Article continues below advertisement

Marlo vs Drew should have been the main feud, but they’re too focused on making Kandi the scapegoat #RHOA pic.twitter.com/xMNvSnaP62 — ELR (@e_sjlager) July 31, 2023

The drama began when Kandi rehashed a rumor that Drew kissed former RHOA friend of the show, LaToya Ali, at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party. Drew has denied the rumors and accused Kandi of lying about the kiss to promote Drew’s role in her and Todd’s movie, The Pass. In the film, Drew plays a wife and mother who uses her “pass” to cheat on her husband with another woman.

Article continues below advertisement

Kandi has profusely denied lying about Drew and LaToya’s kiss. In her Speak On It video, she was also admittedly upset by Drew’s comments about starring in The Pass on RHOA. In one scene, Drew said she had reservations about working on the film because she wanted to be a part of movies on “Lifetime and above.”

Only doing Lifetime and above from now on. Is Drew trying to say she is above a Todd and Kandi production? #RHOA pic.twitter.com/9CWp36QYWk — kim (@kbaby82) August 21, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Kandi clapped back by saying Drew has been in several indie movies outside The Pass, including Sister Code with RHOA alum Eva Marcille and The Preacher’s Son.

Kandi’s ‘RHOA’ comments come after fans suspect she might be exiting the show after Season 15.

Source: Bravo

With all of the drama involving Kandi and her castmates, many fans have wondered if she’s preparing us for an upcoming farewell. Throughout the season, Kandi, who joined RHOA in Season 2, has sparked rumors that she may leave the show she’s been on for the last 14 years.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to her ongoing feuds, Kandi was noticeably missing from many of the cast’s events and trips, mainly the last leg of the Portugal trip in the midseason. Her absence has caused concern that she’s quietly quitting RHOA.

Article continues below advertisement

Fortunately, the issue with Kandi’s availability had nothing to do with her RHOA status and everything to do with her being a boss. On a July 2023 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kandi explained that she missed the events due to her other obligations with her businesses, her group, Xscape, and her newest role as a Broadway producer.

“I was very busy,” Kandi explained to Andy. “I mean, I don’t know what else to say. My group was touring a lot at the time, and, you know, it was a lot of events I had to be at. I’m sorry."