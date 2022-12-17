Katherine Moennig Plays a Heartbreaker on ‘The L Word,’ but She's Happily Married in Real Life

Katherine has admitted that she related to Shane’s “self-destructive” ways during the first run of The L Word. She said she remembered behaving similarly to Shane at the time, but things turned around when the show wrapped.

However, playing the iconic lady-stealer wasn’t all bad, as Katherine told RuPaul during an interview on the Drag Race host’s podcast that the character helped her come into her identity. Although Katherine dated men in the past, she felt like she was a lesbian and decided to be more open about her sexuality after filming the show.