"Time Warp" — Celebs Who Are Obsessed With 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' "I discovered 'Rocky Horror Picture Show', and every Saturday at midnight, I got to be with my tribe." By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 26 2025, 1:47 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

When The Rocky Horror Picture Show premiered on September 26, 1975, it did not receive glowing reviews. However, when it became a "midnight movie" and theater-goers began dressing up and participating alongside the film, it became a cult classic. It starred Susan Sarandon, Patricia Quinn, Meat Loaf, and Tim Curry as the iconic Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

Fifty years later, it is the longest-running theatrical release in film history. So, it is no surprise that so many celebrities credit the film with inspiring their career or giving them an outlet to be who they are without judgment. As Brad Majors says, "It's just a party, Janet."

Source: 20th Century Fox

Jack Black

There is no denying that Jack Black might be one of the biggest Rocky Horror Picture Show fans on the planet. He even recruited Meat Loaf, who played Eddie in the film, to star as his dad in his movie The Pick Of Destiny. "I think I was 9 years old when my big sister took me to see The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Meat Loaf rocked the hell out of that movie," he wrote shortly after Meat Loaf's death in 2022. "25 years later, I begged him to play my father in my band’s movie The Pick Of Destiny, and by god, he rocked the hell out of that one too."

Kelly Osbourne

As the daughter of the Prince of Darkness, it is only fitting that Kelly Osbourne had a The Rocky Horror Picture Show-themed birthday party where she dressed like Magenta.

Gerard Way

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is simply good for the soul. It's a bad-vibe cleanser. — Gerard Way (@gerardway) July 7, 2014

My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way has tweeted about Rocky Horror more than once and watches it religiously. "The Rocky Horror Picture Show is simply good for the soul. It's a bad-vibe cleanser," he tweeted. In another tweet, he revealed that his favorite character is Columbia.

Sabrina Carpenter

Source: Instagram

Sabrina Carpenter did her version of The Rocky Horror Picture Show for the music video of her song "Tears," and she recruited Colman Domino to join in the fun as her very own Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

Trixie Mattel

RuPaul's Drag Race star Trixie Mattel got her start doing drag in a production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show in Milwaukee, and the show still means a lot to her. "As a little scared kid from the country who wasn't even saying he was gay, it was an environment where I could be whatever and not have to say I'm gay... I could wear heels and makeup and lingerie, and it's just normal workday attire," she shared in a YouTube video.

Wil Wheaton

Stand By Me and The Big Bang Theory star Wil Wheaton paid homage to the film when he met Nell Campbell, who played Columbia in the movie, in 2019. "When I was a weird, anxious, awkward teenager who didn't fit in anywhere, I discovered Rocky Horror Picture Show, and every Saturday at midnight, I got to be with my tribe," he wrote. "I was with people who were a little weird, like me, but they embraced it! They lived their lives out loud and without shame, and they inspired me to accept who I was. It was a turning point in my life, and something I'll be forever grateful for."

Gabriel Macht

Source: MEGA