Stacey Dash Heads to College on BET Plus's 'College Hill' — Can She Afford It?

And while a few of Stacey Dash's post-Clueless thoughts have been less than ideal, it would appear she's determined to make some changes. Stacey joined the cast of BET Plus's College Hill: Celebrity Edition alongside the likes of Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, NeNe Leakes, Ray J, DreamDoll, Slim Thug, and India Love. They're all briefly attending Megan Thee Stallion's alma mater, Texas Southern University, for a crash course in higher education.

But this endeavor can't be cheap. What is Stacey Dash's net worth? Let's get into it.