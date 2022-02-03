Two Judges on 'The Masked Singer' Walked off Set After This Contestant Was Revealed (SPOILERS)By Toni Sutton
Feb. 3 2022, Published 2:13 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 7 of The Masked Singer.
Mark your calendars! Season 7 of The Masked Singer premieres on March 9. In a special trailer, the new contestant grouping was revealed. The preview features the show’s equivalent of the Bat-signal — a Mask signal with a voice-over calling “out to celebrities far and wide to come together, for the most epic competition of all time.”
Viewers also get a look at six of the new costumes that include a beaver astronaut, a lemur, a toad prince, a firefly, a gladiator, and a green ogre with some crazy open-toed sandals. We’re sure more costumes will be announced ahead of the forthcoming season. As masked singer fans can remember, last season featured two groups that only competed amongst themselves until two finalists battled it out for the golden Mask Trophy. According to TVLine, the show is shaking things up a bit.
For starters, the contestants will be divided into three groups in the new season instead of two. Said groups are known as The Good, The Bad, and the Cuddly. They will all be going head-to-head before one champion is revealed, so each episode won't focus on just one group.
While Season 7 hasn’t even aired yet, the reality hit has already caused a stir. During the taping of Episode 1, two of the show's judges walked off the set after a shocking unmasking. Here's everything we know.
Rudy Giuliani appears on Season 7 of 'The Masked Singer' — which caused the drama on set.
According to Deadline, during the filming of the Season 7 premiere last week, Rudy Giuliani, who is known as a “controversial figure for pressing what is widely derided as a baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump,” was one of the first contestants to depart the series.
When it was revealed that it was the former attorney of the 45th president Donald Trump, judges Kim Jeong and Robin Thicke walked off stage in protest. According to the media outlet, judges Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Nicole Scherzinger remained on stage and briefly “bantered with Giuliani.”
Rudy Giuliani isn't the first controversial politician to appear on The Masked Singer. During Season 3, host Nick Cannon couldn't believe it when former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin was famously revealed.
When the bear was eliminated, Nick said, "This might be the most shocked I've ever been on this show." Sarah told Nick, "I knew it would be so refreshing and so freeing and well, in a real respectful way, kind of a walking middle finger to the haters out there in the world where I could do whatever I wanted to do and not care what anybody said because they wouldn't know until after the fact. So it all worked out."
Deadline did not share what song Guiliani sang or what costume he was wearing, so it will be interesting to see when the new season airs who he was and which category his character was put into.
The Masked Singer is set to return for its seventh season on Fox on March 9.