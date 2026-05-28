What Does Breadcrumbing Mean? The Dating Term Explained "Intermittent reinforcement." By Alisan Duran Published May 28 2026, 10:31 a.m. ET Source: Unsplash/Elena Mozhvilo

The phrase recently gained attention among Summer House fans after cast drama involving Amanda Batula, West Wilson, and Ciara Miller sparked conversations online. Viewers accused West of “breadcrumbing” after his inconsistent behavior became a major topic during the reunion and across social media.

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Fans on social media quickly began debating whether West’s actions fit the definition of breadcrumbing after the relationship drama played out during the Summer House reunion. The reality TV storyline also introduced the dating term to viewers who may not have previously heard the phrase before, leading to wider conversations online about modern dating behavior.

While the term may sound harmless at first, relationship experts say breadcrumbing can create emotional confusion and unhealthy attachment patterns over time. The behavior usually involves someone giving another person just enough attention or affection to keep them emotionally invested without fully committing to the relationship.

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What does breadcrumbing mean?

Breadcrumbing refers to a dating pattern in which someone sends inconsistent messages, flirtation, or affection without seriously investing in the relationship. The behavior often involves disappearing for long periods before suddenly returning with attention, compliments, or promises.

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According to psychologists interviewed by CNN, breadcrumbing can happen intentionally or unintentionally. Some people seek validation, control, or emotional attention, while others may struggle with intimacy, commitment, or unresolved personal trauma that affects their relationships.

Experts also compare breadcrumbing to “intermittent reinforcement,” which is the same psychological pattern associated with gambling addiction. Small bursts of attention can keep someone emotionally invested because they continue hoping the relationship will eventually become stable or serious.

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What is breadcrumbing on Instagram?

Breadcrumbing on Instagram often appears through small but emotionally loaded interactions. Someone may repeatedly like Stories, react to selfies, send memes, comment on posts, or reply to messages without making real plans or clearly expressing their intentions.

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Social media has made breadcrumbing easier because communication now requires very little effort. A quick emoji reaction or late-night DM can keep someone emotionally attached even if the person has no intention of pursuing a serious relationship offline.

Some people also associate breadcrumbing with inconsistent online behavior, such as repeatedly disappearing and reappearing on social media. The cycle can create confusion because the attention feels personal and meaningful even when the relationship never fully develops.

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What is breadcrumbing in relationships?

In relationships, breadcrumbing can leave someone feeling anxious, insecure, and emotionally exhausted. Experts say the behavior often causes people to question their worth because the affection they receive feels unpredictable and incomplete.

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Breadcrumbing can also make it difficult for someone to move on emotionally. When attention arrives in small, inconsistent bursts, people may continue hoping the relationship will improve instead of recognizing unhealthy communication patterns and setting boundaries.

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Mental health experts recommend addressing breadcrumbing directly if the relationship matters to you. Honest communication may help clarify intentions, but if the behavior continues, therapists often encourage creating boundaries or ending contact altogether.