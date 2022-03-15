Fox News Correspondent Benjamin Hall Was Injured in Ukraine

Now, he’s Fox’s State Department correspondent, and even wrote Inside ISIS: The Brutal Rise of a Terrorist Army after his reporting on the ground. “We are horrified to learn that our fellow correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured as he covered the Ukraine war," Shaun Tandon, president of the State Department Correspondents Association said in a statement.

"We know Ben for his warmth, good humor and utmost professionalism. We wish Ben a quick recovery and call for utmost efforts to protect journalists who are providing an invaluable service through their coverage in Ukraine."