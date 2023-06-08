Home > Television > Reality TV > The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On The 'Ultimatum: Queer Love’ Reunion Occurred Long After Filming Wrapped Despite premiering on May 24, 2023, the LGBTQ+ marriage experiment occurred nearly two years prior. Was the reunion also filmed that long ago? By Haylee Thorson Jun. 8 2023, Published 1:55 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 1 reunion. The timeline between wrapping The Ultimatum: Queer Love and filming the reunion was incredibly drawn out.

Despite premiering on Netflix on May 24, 2023, the LGBTQ+ marriage experiment occurred nearly two years ago. Was the reunion also filmed that long ago? Let’s get into the details.

When was ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ reunion filmed?

While news of the queer Ultimatum spinoff didn’t arrive to the masses until 2023, the show was filmed two years prior. When speaking with Bustle in May 2023, Queer Love stars and now ex-partners Xander and Vanessa confirmed that the series was filmed between September and November 2021. And with the reunion debuting on Netflix as of June 7, 2023, it’s no wonder fans are curious about when the post-show update took place.

Surprisingly, over a year had passed since the Queer Love cast members convened with host JoAnna Garcia-Swisher to offer updates on their relationships after filming ended. The Ultimatum: Queer Love reunion was filmed in January 2023, and it’s no surprise that many of the original couples were not in the same position they were in when they first left the series.

What happened during the 'Ultimatum: Queer Love’ reunion?

When The Ultimatum: Queer Love finished filming in November 2021, four original couples left the series engaged — for better or for worse. While Xander and Vanessa were the only ones to go their separate ways, it was no secret that Yoly and Mal’s relationship was anything but steady after Yoly admitted to still being in love with her trial wife.

And at the reunion, fans got the inside scoop on what went down after the show. The reality stars revealed that their engagement ended almost as soon as it began, with both individuals slipping back into old patterns. Not only that, but Vanessa revealed that Yoly was planning a trip to visit Xander in Hawaii after the show and didn’t tell Mal.

However, Yoly and Mal’s situation wasn’t the most shocking out of everyone’s. During the reunion, Mildred and Tiff revealed that they were no longer on speaking terms after Mildred was arrested for throwing a pet gate at her now ex-partner during a fight. The situation between the two reality stars quickly spiraled out of control during the episode, from gaslighting allegations to infidelity accusations, prompting Tiff to leave the reunion in tears.

Only two couples remained engaged when the Queer Love reunion occurred in January 2023: Lexi & Rae and Sam & Aussie. But in the final few seconds of the episode, Netflix revealed that the number decreased to one shortly after the post-show update.