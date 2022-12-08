Chet Venables Is a Notable Minor Character in 'So Help Me Todd' on CBS

Even as a relatively minor character in this series, Chet has been introduced more as a part of Todd's family than Todd's blood brother, Lawrence. Chet is actually Lawrence's husband, and although not much is known about him, he has appeared at more family dinners with Todd, Margaret, and Allison than Lawrence has. Lawrence has only appeared in Episode 7, "Long Lost Lawrence," whereas Chet has been featured in several episodes.

They also raise a daughter together named Clem (Artemis Litsiadis).