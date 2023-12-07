Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Khloé Kardashian Here’s Why Dream Kardashian Will Always Have a Room at Auntie Khloé’s House Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, are inseparable. Here’s why the Good American CEO feels like a “second mom” to her niece. By Elizabeth Randolph Dec. 7 2023, Published 5:49 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@khloekardashian

Although the Kardashians are known for many things, one thing that seems to remain true (pun only a little intended) is that the family is fiercely loyal to and protective of one another. In the early years of the famous tribe’s era, fans watched the dynamics between siblings Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

And while many people with sisters could relate to Kim and Kourtney’s squabbles and Kendall and Kylie’s growing pains, Khloe and Rob’s relationship was always brother and sister #goals. Due to Khloe and Rob’s extremely close, sometimes cringeworthy bond, it’s no surprise that the Good American CEO also has a great relationship with Rob and Blac Chyna’s daughter, Dream Kardashian. Many fans of Khloe’s have become used to seeing Dream at her house playing with her kids, True and Tatum Thompson.

Why does Khloé Kardashian always have Dream?

The Kar-Jenner kids are growing up to be just as close as their famous parents. But several fans have noticed Dream and True are always joined at the hip at Casa Khloé. Those who follow Khloé on social media have seen Dream playing with True and Tatum. In December 2023, Khloé posted several holiday-themed Instagram posts with Dream and her two kids.

One photo was a carousel of The Kardashians star and the kids, as she expressed how grateful they were that they didn’t have a family Christmas photo. Then, in another post, Khloé posted photos and videos of Dream, True, and Tatum wearing matching PJs to celebrate the “MOST magical time of the year.”

Dream has also been seen at Khloé’s house on The Kardashians. In one scene from the Hulu show, Khloé said she keeps Dream to help Rob when he needs it. Throughout the years, the family has been candid about Rob’s depression and disinterest in being on their family’s show. While Khloé has said Rob is hands-on in raising his daughter, she wants to support her brother by helping out with Dream.

“Rob does such an incredible job with her, and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close to one another; we’ve always been.”

Khloé received backlash for calling herself Dream’s “third parent.”

While Dream lives with her mom and dad full-time, Khloé is so hands-on with her 7-year-old niece that she thinks of herself as the child’s “second mom.”

In a July 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Khloé said that, although she has kids of her own, she feels like Dream is one of her children and claimed she was the child’s “third parent.”

“Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people,” she said on the show. “I love mothering people. I don't know if they like that or not, but it’s in my blood just to be a mom. I wouldn’t have it any other way."

“I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream,” Khloé added. “I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence — whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it's important, and wherever she gets it from, she gets it from."

Khloé’s view of her and Dream’s relationship wasn’t something her non-fans agreed with. The comment quickly surfaced online, with many people familiar with Khloé’s past issues with Dream’s mom, Blac Chyna, believing Khloé was throwing shade at her. However, Khloé addressed the chatter on her Instagram Stories, stating that her comment was “taken out of context” and that she plays a pivotal role in her nieces and nephews’ lives.

Khloé also shared that, despite Blac Chyna, real name Angela White’s lawsuit against Khloé and her family, there is no beef between Chyna and the Kardashians. Chyna seemingly agreed as she told TMZ she wasn’t offended by Khloé stating she’s part of Dream’s tribe.