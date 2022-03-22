Where Is Joy Behar? The 'View' Co-Host Has Been off the Air for a While

From Michael Strahan taking time off GMA to spend time with his family to Wendy Williams stepping away from The Wendy Williams Show due to various medical issues, it appears some of our favorite talk show hosts have been absent from their broadcasts.

As of late, The View has also been missing several of its co-hosts, including comedian Joy Behar. On the March 18 episode, Whoopi Goldberg was the only original co-host on the panel — why is that? Where is everyone?