'Why Women Kill' Was Canceled Right Before Filming Season 3 and Everyone Is Furious

The first season featured Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Alexandra Daddario as women who killed for various reasons across time (specifically 1963, 1984, and 2019) and all lived in the same Pasadena mansion.

Because it was an anthology series, Season 2 featured a different cast of Allison Tolman, Lana Parrilla, and B.K. Cannon in 1949. Unlike the first season, the second was about one woman who would do whatever it took to fit in.