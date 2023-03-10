Home > Television > Stream & Chill Source: Starz Break Out the Baby-Pink Bow Ties, Because 'Party Down' Is Back! Will Season 3 Stream on Hulu? By Bianca Piazza Mar. 10 2023, Published 5:51 p.m. ET

Created by John Enbom, Rob Thomas, Dan Etheridge, and everyone's favorite Hollywood heartthrob Paul Rudd (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), zany sitcom Party Down lasted just two seasons following its 2009 release. But, like cult favorite shows The Comeback and Arrested Development, Party Down was revived in 2023. Clearly, the party is just getting started. Bacon-wrapped dates, anyone?

The workplace comedy follows "struggling actors and dysfunctional dreamers" who spend their days working at Party Down, a Hollywood-based catering company. As Adam Scott's (Severance) Henry Pollard and his coworkers await their big breaks, they begrudgingly serve cocktail weenies and pesto pinwheels at hectic events (e.g., senior singles mixers and porn awards afterparties).

The highly anticipated third installment (which sadly does not feature Lizzy Caplan) is set 10 years after Henry called it quits at Party Down. But history repeats itself, as the failed actor — infamous for his beer commercial line "Are we having fun yet?" — is forced to reunite with his eccentric catering pals. Served to us on a silver platter, Party Down Season 3 premiered on Starz on Feb. 24, 2023. Is it on the menu for Hulu subscribers? Let's talk streaming.

Will Season 3 of 'Party Down' stream on Hulu?

Also featuring famous faces like Jennifer Garner (13 Going on 30), James Marsden (Dead to Me), and Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), the six-episode third season of Party Down streams on Starz. For a limited time, the streamer is offering a $2.99/month for three months deal. After the promo period ends, a subscription will set you back $8.99/month. Additionally, if you have a Prime Video subscription, you can snag a seven-day free trial of Starz.

If you're a Hulu user, you can stream Season 3 of Party Down — but there's a catch. After choosing a Hulu base plan (starting at $7.99/month), subscribers can pay for the Starz add-on, which, until March 20, 2023, goes for $2.99/month for three months. Just like a regular Starz subscription, the Starz on Hulu add-on auto-renews at $8.99/month during the fourth month. The premium add-on promises "hit original series, big movies, comedy specials, documentaries, and more."