Source: Heidi Gutman/NBC

Adam Arkin Guest Stars on 'SVU' as a Suspicious Psychology Professor

By

We know we say this every week, but Law and Order: Special Victims Unit's historic 21st season is really proving to be one for the books.

The main cast has seen some changes — including Olivia Benson's promotion to Captain, Carisi's switch from cop to ADA, and a host of new faces, like Kat Azar, joining the squad. But the guests this season have also been some for the books.

Modern Family's Ariel Winter, rising star Bea Cordelia, Prison Break's Wentworth Miller, and even all-star comedienne extraordinaire Margaret Cho have added their names to SVU's Season 21 supporting cast.

"We Dream of Machine Elves" also sees Adam Arkin take on the role of university professor Dr. Gideon Adler. Keep reading for everything you need to know about Adam Arkin's appearance on SVU.