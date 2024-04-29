'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard' Star Alex Tyree Rarely Discusses His Legendary Relative

Bravo's Summer House: Martha's Vineyard is riddled with not-so-single men. Among the ten housemates, Preston Mitchum, Amir Lancaster, and Nick Arrington are all involved with someone who isn't in the house. This has left Alex Tyree as the only male housemate holding it down for the singles. However, as Season 2 of the series showed, being the sole single man in the group caused problems for Alex. After Summer Marie Thomas spilled that they were involved in a casual romance that proved to be anything but.

Alex's relationship problems, paired with his good looks and smooth, calming voice, have made him a fan favorite on Seasons 1 and 2 of Summer House: MV. While the Ohio native is enjoying his reality TV, the 34-year-old artist has been adjacent to fame for most of his life. In an April 2024 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked Alex about his relationship with singer John Legend. Alex's answer showed him and the "All of Me" crooner are closer than their fans knew.

Source: Getty Images

How are Alex Tyree and John Legend related?

Alex and John are yet another pair of famous family members. The Bravolebrity and EGOT winner are cousins, though they’ve never shared which side of the family connects them. We know that the two are from Ohio, with Alex hailing from Cincinnati and John from Springfield, about an hour away.

While many budding reality stars would shout about their familial relationships from the rooftops, Alex came into the Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard house wanting to keep his ties to John under wraps. In Season 1, he shared in a confessional that he has “different singers and musicians in my family,” and mentioned having a cousin who was “a really popular singer.”

Although Alex hesitated to share who the “popular cousin” was, Jasmine Ellis Cooper had no qualms about doing it for him. In another confessional, she spilled that the cousin he was referring to was one of the judges of The Voice.

“His cousin? It’s John Legend,” Jasmine revealed in Season 1. “Hello! Clearly, he is not ordinary people.”

Source: Getty Images

John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, always watch Alex on ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard.’

Fans watched Alex perform one of his singles in the Summer House: MV Season 1 finale. He also released an EP, The Love Trinity, in April 2024. Alex hasn’t collaborated with his cousin John yet, but it could definitely happen now that they’re both in the spotlight. The relatives are also close, and John and Chrissy Teigen fully support his venture into the reality TV space.

In May 2023, Chrissy, an avid Bravo fan, appeared on Watch What Happens Live and explained to him why she wouldn’t appear on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, though she’s been approached about it several times. While she confirmed her answer is still a resounding no, she said she was happy to see a familiar (literally) face on Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard.

“It’s so cool because we love Alex,” Chrissy said of her cousin-in-law. “He’s there for Thanksgivings and everything, and now he’s part of the Bravoverse — it’s amazing!”

@bravowwhl Alex Tyree says his cousin John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are definitely watching SummerHouseMV. #WWHL ♬ original sound - BravoWWHL

One year after Alex’s Summer House: MV debut, he confirmed to Andy that his famous cousins were still very much obsessed with him being on the show. During a chat with Andy and Kandi Burruss, he shared they often remind him of his Bravolebrity status.

"Every time I visit, they force me to watch it with them,” he shared. “The cringiest moments, I'm like, I don't wanna.”