Our Missing Hearts follows 12-year-old Bird Gardner in a dystopia where his linguist father is now a librarian at a university. His mother, a Chinese American poet, left the family when he was 9. For decades, laws written to preserve "American culture" have governed the land, with authorities legally allowed to relocate family members of dissidents.

But when Bird discovers a clue to his mother's location, he embarks on a quest to find her once and for all.