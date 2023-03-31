'RHOA' Newbie Courtney Rhodes Is No "Friend" of OG Kandi Burruss

On Thursday, March 29, The Real Housewives of Atlanta released the trailer for the Bravo show’s 15th season. The explosive season is one that fans are eager to watch, and many are hoping for a better season than Season 14, which was deemed one of the show’s worst. Fortunately, some new blood is ready to change RHOA into the must-see TV once again.

One new member of the RHOA cast is Shereé Whitfield’s close friend — Courtney Rhodes. Courtney isn’t a peach holder yet, but after witnessing a piece of her and Kandi Burruss’s drama, it’s safe to say she’s well on her way. Here’s the scoop on the new RHOA friend and why Kandi’s gang might have it out for her.

Source: Bravo (l-r): Monyetta Shaw and Courtney Rhodes on 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 15.

Courtney Rhodes’ 'RHOA' stardom is one of her many accomplishments.

In September 2022, RHOA fan accounts began reporting on potential Housewives and “friends” joining the current cast. By November, The Peach Report listed Courtney as one of the potential cast members. According to the outlet, Courtney began filming with the ladies last year to see if she would be a good fit for the show.

“Season 15 newbie and longtime Atlanta businesswoman #CourtneyRhodes will join the ladies (Kenya, Marlo, Kandi, Shereé, Sanya, Drew, and Monyetta) for an already eventful season!” The Peach Report wrote under a photo of Courtney. “We hear she’ll likely join the show through Marlo or Shereé and isn’t holding back!”

Source: Instagram/@thebrandista (l-r): Sanya Richards-Ross, Sheree Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, and Courtney Rhodes

While RHOA is Courtney’s reality TV debut, the Atlanta resident is a boss in her own right. The marketing-savvy fashionista is the owner and creative director of her namesake jewelry brand, Courtney Raquel. Courtney shared on the brand’s website that she created her line to encompass her three passions: “designing meaningful jewelry, chasing personal freedom, and making a positive impact in the world."

The Morgan State University grad also has a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Morgan State University and a Master of Arts in Publications Design from The University of Baltimore Education is still essential to Courtney, as she sits on the Board of Trustees at Baltimore. Education is still essential to Courtney, as she sits on the Board of Trustees at Bethune, Cookman University, per her LinkedIn.

Source: Instagram/@thebrandista (l-r): Courtney Rhodes and her daughter, Jala.

When she’s not working or on a board, Courtney travels in style with her daughter, Jala, who works as an artist. Jala is Courtney’s only child from her relationship with music producer Bryce Wilson.

The newbie is already on Kandi Burruss’s bad side — here's why they are feuding.

While we haven’t seen much of Courtney in action, the new “friend of” is getting along with almost everyone in the cast. On her Instagram, Courtney has multiple photos of her with several stars, including Sheree, Marlo, Sanya Richards-Ross, and even Cynthia Bailey, who is returning to RHOA for a few episodes. Unfortunately, Courtney can’t add Kandi to her list of new friends.

In the RHOA Season 15 clip, Courtney and Kandi almost came to blows after the newbie told the longtime housewife to “calm the --k down.” Kandi reacted by going zero to 100 and warning everyone at the event, “I’m about to head-butt this b----h!!!”