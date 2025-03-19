Did Jess Hilarious Get Fired From 'The Breakfast Club'? The Truth Behind the Drama Jess Hilarious crashed out on Instagram Live, and now listeners are wondering if she got fired for it. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 19 2025, 11:50 a.m. ET Source: Mega

In March 2025 after her maternity leave came to an end, Jess Hilarious crashed out on Instagram Live. She vented about The Breakfast Club, her co-hosts, and the internet’s opinion on her return to the show. The rant was messy, emotional, and exactly the kind of thing that makes social media run wild. Almost immediately, YouTube was flooded with videos claiming she was fired. People speculated she had been replaced by the very woman she handpicked to cover for her — Loren LoRosa.

For a lot of people, the irony was too good to ignore. Jess was the one who brought Loren in during her maternity leave, and now rumors were flying that Loren had snatched her spot. But was there any truth to it? Or was the internet just being the internet? Did Jess Hilarious get fired from The Breakfast Club? Here’s what we know about this messy drama.

Did Jess Hilarious get fired from 'The Breakfast Club' after crashing out?

Despite the online chaos, Jess was not fired from The Breakfast Club. The rumors started after she went on Instagram Live in March 2025, frustrated that people were comparing her to Loren and questioning her role on the show. She also called out her co-hosts, Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy, for not having her back.

From there, the speculation took on a life of its own. Some YouTubers claimed she had been let go, even though there was no real proof. Others ran with the idea that the show wanted to fire her but couldn’t legally do it right after her maternity leave. When Jess finally sat down on air to address everything, it became clear that she and Loren were both still in their seats — whether they liked it or not.

The situation between Jess and Loren is messy. It’s obvious they aren’t exactly besties. When Jess first went on leave, she personally brought Loren in to help cover the show. When she came back, she didn’t expect Loren to have built such a strong presence with listeners. The audience liked Loren, and Jess felt that. During a tense on-air conversation, Loren made it clear that this wasn’t personal for her. She straight-up said she and Jess didn’t have to be friends outside of work, but they did have to figure out how to function together on air.

Loren also revealed that she had already tried to address the tension privately, saying she pulled Jess into a meeting with an executive producer to talk things through. Jess, however, denied the conversation ever happened. Loren doubled down insisting that was exactly why she brought a third party in to confirm it happened.

Charlamagne and Envy were ready to move past the drama.

While Jess and Loren hashed it out, Envy and Charlamagne had very different approaches to handling the situation. Envy actually tried to be a mediator, saying he had already pulled Jess aside when she returned and told her that if she was uncomfortable, they could pull Loren off of her segment. Instead of speaking up then, Jess went to social media — and that’s what really blew everything up.

Charlamagne, on the other hand, was his usual self — laughing, brushing things off, and trying to joke his way through it. Unfortunately for him, nobody was here for that. Jess, Loren, and even Envy checked him, making it clear that not everything is a joke. Envy, in particular, wasn’t ready to let it go, pushing for an actual resolution instead of sweeping things under the rug.

The biggest takeaway? The guys agreed that the real problem wasn’t Loren — it was Jess being too caught up in online comments. Charlamagne told her she needed to stop letting the internet shape how she thinks. Jess pushed back by pointing out that the internet might not be wrong. She doubled down adding that the problem was she felt the same way the internet did. To Charlamagne, however, that was the issue — Jess was letting social media dictate how she felt instead of forming her own opinion.

The internet got it wrong — Jess was not fired.

Despite all the drama and the messy Instagram Live crash out, Jess wasn’t fired. In fact, the reason they aired so much of the drama was to make it clear that both Jess and Loren are still part of The Breakfast Club. So, they’re going to have to figure out how to work together.