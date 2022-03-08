There's an Uncanny Resemblance Between 'Guardians of Justice' and the Justice League

There’s no subtlety when it comes to connecting Guardians of Justice to DC’s Justice League. Guardians of Justice uses mixed modes to tell the story of a band of heroes solving the murder/suicide of Marvelous Man, and every character in the series has a direct correlation to a character in the Justice League.

The most obvious is of course Marvelous Man, who is basically Superman with “Marvel” in his name. He can fly, he has superhuman strength and speed, and his weakness is “caltronite.” Oh, and he’s also an alien.