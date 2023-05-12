Home > Television > Reality TV > Jersey Shore Source: Getty Images Meet ’Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s Season 6 Reunion Host Justina Valentine Justina Valentine, a New Jersey native, made sure to ask all the right questions during Part 1 of the 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' reunion. By Haylee Thorson May 12 2023, Published 11:19 a.m. ET

MTV’s favorite reality stars are hashing things out. Part 1 of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 reunion premiered on May 11, 2023 and the cast didn’t hold back. After Angelina Pivarnick’s unexpected engagement to Vinny Tortorella in the second to last episode, tensions were running high among the Jersey Shore alums.

Angelina’s co-stars wanted answers, from Vinny Guadagnino to Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and host Justina Valentine made sure to ask all the right questions. But who is the reunion's host and where have you seen her before exactly? You may already be familiar with her work.



Who is Justina Valentine? Meet MTV’s favorite host.

Born in New Jersey, Italian-American host Justina has made quite a name for herself in the television industry. The model’s career is awe-inspiring, from competing in The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars to regularly starring in Nick Cannon’s Wild N’ Out. Her hosting credits include, but are not limited to, The Challenge, Basic to Bougie, TRL, Singled Out, Double Shot At Love, Lip Locked, and more.

In the past, the Family Vacation reunion host also directed, produced, and starred in her original movie, VH1’s Fuhgeddaboudit Christmas. Other series Justina has appeared in are Ridiculousness, Hip Hop Squares, and Revenge Prank (with Pauly D and Vinny). Additionally, Justina is a successful musician, known best for her singles such as “Candy Land” featuring Fetty Wap, “Strawberry Soda,” “Damn,” and more, alongside an acclaimed free-styling ability.

Justina Valentine’s hosting credits include ‘How Far Is Tattoo Far?’

Justina’s extensive hosting repertoire includes a series one famed Jersey Shore star once hosted. When the popular MTV show How Far Is Tattoo Far? debuted in 2018, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Nico Tortorella moderated the series. However, Nicole’s role as host ended almost as soon as it began.

During Season 2, the Family Vacation personality suddenly stopped appearing in episodes and was replaced by Justina. However, the reason for Nicole’s departure was straightforward: she went on maternity leave following the birth of her third child. For the remainder of the second season, the “Candy Land” singer served as a temporary co-host.

Justina Valentine often hosts the ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ reunions.

Fans of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation likely recognized the familiar face who hosted Part 1 of the Season 6 reunion. Justine also moderated the drama-fueled spin-off special episode for Season 5 in July 2022 and returned for the sixth installment in 2023. “Had so much fun hosting the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Reunion,” the entertainer wrote on social media to commemorate hosting the fifth reunion in 2022.