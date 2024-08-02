Home > Television > Reality TV > Mama June What Is Lauyn "Pumpkin" Efird's Net Worth? The Reality Star Has Faced Loss, Divorce, and More From losing her sister to filing for divorce within a matter of months, Lauryn has been through it. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 2 2024, 1:48 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@pumpkin

To say that Pumpkin's family has been through a lot over the years would be an understatement. From June "Mama June" Shannon's struggle with drug addiction to Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's accusations that her mother stole her money — and with Anna's tragic passing at only 29 years old after being diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma — the reality TV veterans are no strangers to heartache. As Pumpkin navigates a new life following her split from Josh, fans are wondering how she's doing, both mentally and financially. Here's what we know.

What is Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird's net worth?

Along with her social media partnerships (including one with Boston Market), Lauryn also runs a boutique called The Sisters Closet alongside Alana, which they started in March 2023. Lauryn is also on Cameo, and she probably rakes in some money from meet-and-greets as well.

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird Reality TV star, Business owner Net worth: $200,000 Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird is a reality star best known for Here Comes Honey Boo Boo as well as her mother Mama June's many spinoffs. Birthdate: Jan. 7, 2000 Birthplace: Hampton, Ga. Birth name: Lauryn Mychelle "Pumpkin" Efird (née Shannon) Mother: June "Mama June" Shannon Father: Michael Anthony Ford Marriages: Josh Efird (m. 2018; Lauryn filed for divorce 2024) Children: 4

Considering reports that Lauryn and Josh's divorce is being handled pretty amicably, and that they've come up with an agreement for how to handle physical and legal custody of their four kids, Lauryn will hopefully continue to do just fine in the financial department.

But as for how she's doing emotionally, a July 2024 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis revealed that Josh was worried about Lauryn's mental health following her sister Anna's death.

Source: Getty Images June "Mama" Shannon, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Anna "Chickadee" Shannon and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon attend the "How to Honey Boo Boo: The Complete Guide" Book Event at the Barnes and Nobles on July 11, 2013, in Mclean, Virginia.

"I've been with Pumpkin for almost 10 years and I've seen some damage been dealt over the years but losing Anna has been the worst that I've seen," Josh said during the episode. "I keep thinking tomorrow she's going to get up, she's going to want to do something, she's going to want to eat [and] then it doesn't come."