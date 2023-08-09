Home > Television 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Wouldn't Be Nearly as Hilarious Without Megan Ganz Who is Megan Ganz and what does she do for ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’? The ‘IASIP’ writer and producer is almost as famous as the actors. By Jamie Lerner Aug. 9 2023, Published 7:48 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Season 16 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia might be complete, but the show will never end! At least, that’s what the show’s creators have said on their popular It’s Always Sunny podcast. As Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, and Rob McElhenney continue to break down episodes and give us a behind-the-scenes glance into who they are, we’ve also learned about Megan Ganz, another integral voice of the show.

When people think of IASIP, we don’t always think, ‘That’s a show that supports women!’ But surprisingly, many of the most important people in the show are women. Of course, we know that Dee Reynolds wouldn’t be who she is without Kaitlin Olson behind her, but there are also several female writers and producers on the show, including Megan Ganz.

Megan Ganz is an executive producer of ‘Always Sunny’ and its companion podcast.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia podcast listeners will already be familiar with Megan’s voice (literally). At first, she was just a producer of the podcast who made it all happen, but as Rob, Charlie, and Glenn delve deeper into their canon, Megan pops up more and more. She begins joining in on the conversations and giving her own take on what really happened while reminding the guys of their craziest moments.

As we learn, she’s been part of the crew since Season 12, even though it feels like she’s been there for ages. On the podcast, she plays the perspective of an unknowing audience member who has questions about what the guys got up to behind the scenes since she wasn’t there with them. She’s like a conduit between the guys and the listeners/watchers.

Sounds like “Frank vs Russia” was a hit. I’m so glad you all liked it! Your kind words really pumped my guts. 🥰 — Megan Ganz (@meganganz) June 22, 2023

In Season 16, Megan wrote “Frank vs. Russia,” in which the gang controls Frank using anal beads to help him defeat a Russian chess player. The episode also calls back to the infamous D.E.N.N.I.S. system when Dennis helps Dee and Mac date men with his S.I.N.N.E.D. system. Clearly, Megan doesn’t exist solely to pass the Bechdel test on the Always Sunny podcast — her writing is some of the smartest and most hilarious in the show’s history.

Although she’s known for ‘Always Sunny,’ Megan Ganz has worked on several other shows.

Megan got her start as a writer, but no matter where she was, people saw a unique comedic voice within her. She eventually rose up to become The Onion’s associate editor before she was encouraged to pursue television writing. Her first major writing credit came when she worked for Dan Harmon on Community until the end of its fourth season.

However, her relationship with Dan was fraught when Megan spoke out about his workplace harassment. She’s since forgiven him and spoken about his apology on This American Life, calling his discussion on Harmontown a “master class in how to apologize.” After working on Community, Megan worked on Modern Family, where she won a Primetime Emmy Award.

I still watch Sunny live. Can't break with 15 years of tradition just because I got some job. #iasip — Megan Ganz (@meganganz) December 9, 2021