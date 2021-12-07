Logo
Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, and Kelsea Ballerini
CBS's 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash' Promises a Party Unlike Any Other

Dec. 7 2021, Published 1:09 p.m. ET

Networks know no limits when it comes to New Year's Eve specials.

Take Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, a popular program that has featured unforgettable acts like The Beach Boys and Olivia Newton-John. Meanwhile, NBC is about to debut Miley's New Year's Eve Party, a program hosted by Miley Cyrus and SNL's Pete Davidson. What will CBS's brand new New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash be like? Who are the performers?

If it's up to the performers, 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash' will be a party to remember.

Filmed in the Music City, CBS's five-hour-long special, hosted by Bobby Bones and Rachel Smith, will feature country legends like Miranda Lambert and Darius Rucker. Here's what you should know about the performers scheduled to take over the stage on the big night.

Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean
Source: Getty Images

The AMA-winning performer is bound to sweep the viewers of New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash right off their feet.

Jimmie Allen

Jimmie Allen
Source: Getty Images

Jimmie Allen will be another country legend delighting the audiences ready to give 2021 a much-deserved send-off. Renowned for his honeyed tones, sweet sense of style, and poignant lyrics, the Milton-born singer is bound to deliver a routine that provides the perfect soundtrack for intimate-feeling gatherings and fully-fledged house parties alike.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini
Source: Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini is set to perform at the big shindig. Will she tease new material, perhaps from (a tentative) studio album? There's only one way to find out.

Gabby Barrett

Gabby Barrett
Source: Getty Images

Gabby Barrett will perform at the New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash as well.

Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley
Source: Getty Images

Perhaps in preparation for his act as the headliner of the Blame My Roots Festival 2022, Dierks Bentley will also make a pitstop in Nashville. Will he revisit all-time classics like "Somewhere on a Beach"? Let's hope so.

Brooks & Dunn

Brooks & Dunn
Source: Getty Images

Brooks & Dunn is among the acts ready to delight the viewers of New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash with new material. Nominated for the Vocal Duo of the Year Award at the CMAs, the duo is bound to impress the audiences with their biggest hits.

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan
Source: Getty Images

Luke Bryan, who has built a lucrative career as a judge on American Idol after earning unparalleled success as a country singer, will be in Nashville for the big party as well.

Elle King

Elle King
Source: Getty Images

Elle King, a visionary musician and the creator of hit records like "Shake the Spirit," will also perform a few songs. A genius musician whose oeuvre seamlessly blends blues, country, rock, and soul influences, Elle will likely provide some source of merriment for country lovers and beyond.

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert
Source: Getty Images

Miranda Lambert recently astounded fans with an appearance at the 2021 CMA Awards. She is bound to inject some fresh energy into the New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash.

Darius Rucker

Darius Rucker
Source: Getty Images

Let's hope Darius Rucker will perform a mix of all-time classics and new material.

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton
Source: Getty Images

Blake Shelton recently made the headlines by divulging the real reasons why Adam Levine, his former colleague on The Voice, wasn't invited to his and Gwen Stefani's wedding. (Will he make the same mistake twice and not send Adam an invite?!)

Cole Swindell

Cole Swindell
Source: Getty Images

Having written for Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, and others, Cole Swindell definitely earned his spot at the New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash.

Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown Band
Source: Getty Images

The Zac Brown Band featuring Zac Brown, Jimmy De Martini, John Driskell Hopkins, and a handful of others will be present in its full glory.

Ready to ring in 2022 in style? The country-themed party starts on Dec. 31, 2021, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

