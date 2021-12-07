CBS's 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash' Promises a Party Unlike Any Other

CBS's 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash' Promises a Party Unlike Any OtherBy Leila Kozma
Dec. 7 2021, Published 1:09 p.m. ET
Networks know no limits when it comes to New Year's Eve specials.
Take Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, a popular program that has featured unforgettable acts like The Beach Boys and Olivia Newton-John. Meanwhile, NBC is about to debut Miley's New Year's Eve Party, a program hosted by Miley Cyrus and SNL's Pete Davidson. What will CBS's brand new New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash be like? Who are the performers?
If it's up to the performers, 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash' will be a party to remember.
Filmed in the Music City, CBS's five-hour-long special, hosted by Bobby Bones and Rachel Smith, will feature country legends like Miranda Lambert and Darius Rucker. Here's what you should know about the performers scheduled to take over the stage on the big night.
Jason Aldean
The AMA-winning performer is bound to sweep the viewers of New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash right off their feet.
Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen will be another country legend delighting the audiences ready to give 2021 a much-deserved send-off. Renowned for his honeyed tones, sweet sense of style, and poignant lyrics, the Milton-born singer is bound to deliver a routine that provides the perfect soundtrack for intimate-feeling gatherings and fully-fledged house parties alike.
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini is set to perform at the big shindig. Will she tease new material, perhaps from (a tentative) studio album? There's only one way to find out.
Gabby Barrett
Gabby Barrett will perform at the New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash as well.
Dierks Bentley
Perhaps in preparation for his act as the headliner of the Blame My Roots Festival 2022, Dierks Bentley will also make a pitstop in Nashville. Will he revisit all-time classics like "Somewhere on a Beach"? Let's hope so.
Brooks & Dunn
Brooks & Dunn is among the acts ready to delight the viewers of New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash with new material. Nominated for the Vocal Duo of the Year Award at the CMAs, the duo is bound to impress the audiences with their biggest hits.
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan, who has built a lucrative career as a judge on American Idol after earning unparalleled success as a country singer, will be in Nashville for the big party as well.
Elle King
Elle King, a visionary musician and the creator of hit records like "Shake the Spirit," will also perform a few songs. A genius musician whose oeuvre seamlessly blends blues, country, rock, and soul influences, Elle will likely provide some source of merriment for country lovers and beyond.
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert recently astounded fans with an appearance at the 2021 CMA Awards. She is bound to inject some fresh energy into the New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash.
Darius Rucker
Let's hope Darius Rucker will perform a mix of all-time classics and new material.
Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton recently made the headlines by divulging the real reasons why Adam Levine, his former colleague on The Voice, wasn't invited to his and Gwen Stefani's wedding. (Will he make the same mistake twice and not send Adam an invite?!)
Cole Swindell
Having written for Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, and others, Cole Swindell definitely earned his spot at the New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash.
Zac Brown Band
The Zac Brown Band featuring Zac Brown, Jimmy De Martini, John Driskell Hopkins, and a handful of others will be present in its full glory.
Ready to ring in 2022 in style? The country-themed party starts on Dec. 31, 2021, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.