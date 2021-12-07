CBS's 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash' Promises a Party Unlike Any Other

Networks know no limits when it comes to New Year's Eve specials.

Take Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, a popular program that has featured unforgettable acts like The Beach Boys and Olivia Newton-John. Meanwhile, NBC is about to debut Miley's New Year's Eve Party, a program hosted by Miley Cyrus and SNL's Pete Davidson. What will CBS's brand new New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash be like? Who are the performers?