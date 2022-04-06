Storage Locker 43 Offers Eagle-Eyed 'Moon Knight' Viewers a Hidden Message

After discovering that the museum's security footage shows him as the only individual present during the previous night's destruction, Steven is fired for the damages. As a result, he struggles to differentiate between his waking life and dreams.

Nevertheless, Steven recalls the hidden items in his flat (surely, those are real). Retrieving the keycard, Steven ends up at a storage facility in London, where he locates storage locker 43. What does he find? What is the storage locker's significance? Let's find out!