'Vanderpump Rules' Season 9 Will Start Filming Soon Without Some Cast Favorites

Like many of your favorite reality shows and scripted television series,’ production on Vanderpump Rules took a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, their typical summer shoot schedule was halted, which forced the delay of the show.

However, production is set to move forward with filming at the beginning of May of 2021, the outlet reports.

And since COVID-19 continues to draw concern from cast members, the network, and fans alike, producers are prepared to put necessary precautions in place.