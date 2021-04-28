'Vanderpump Rules' Season 9 Will Start Filming Soon Without Some Cast Favorites

'Vanderpump Rules' Season 9 Will Start Filming Soon Without Some Cast FavoritesBy Tatayana Yomary
Apr. 28 2021, Published 12:46 p.m. ET
"Villa Blanca is where you take your wife, SUR is where you take your mistress, and now Pump can be where you take your boyfriend," is the saying that still lives rent-free in the heads of many Vanderpump Rules fans.
Vanderpump Rules is getting ready to make its grand return to the small screen. Over the years, viewers tuned in to get up close and personal with waiters and waitresses-turned-reality-stars on Lisa Vanderpump’s team. We’ve watched the rise and fall of relationships, racism scandals, pregnancy rumors, and more come to light on the show. And fans can’t get enough.
Luckily, Vanderpump Rules has been greenlit to start filming for Season 9. There has been a bit of talk on social media about which cast members will be returning and if Lisa will add new blood into the mix. If you're ready to see who will be cast for the new season, you’ve come to the right place.
The Season 9 cast of 'Vanderpump Rules' will feature a few old faces.
It goes without saying that many of the cast members on Vanderpump Rules have found themselves in hot water at one point or another. Case in point: Max Boyens, Brett Caprioni, Kristen Doute, and Stassi Schroeder were all given their walking papers in June 2020 due to past racist behavior.
While it has been argued that fan-favorites like Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright not being on the show may shift the dynamic in the wrong way, we have a feeling that the Season 9 cast will deliver the drama and intrigue fans know and love.
Per Variety, fans can expect to see Tom Schwartz and his wife, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Maddix, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, and Raquel Leviss make their return to the show.
And if you’re familiar with these stars, then you know Season 9 will be one to watch. Not to mention, the outlet shares that it’s likely new cast members will be added, since many cast members have left the show.
There is no set release date of 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 9 yet.
Like many of your favorite reality shows and scripted television series,’ production on Vanderpump Rules took a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, their typical summer shoot schedule was halted, which forced the delay of the show.
However, production is set to move forward with filming at the beginning of May of 2021, the outlet reports.
And since COVID-19 continues to draw concern from cast members, the network, and fans alike, producers are prepared to put necessary precautions in place.
“Vanderpump Rules will resume production with a comprehensive health and safety plan,” a Bravo representative shared. “The plan was developed in accordance with CDC guidance, all state and local orders, as well as NBCUniversal’s own safety guidelines. The health and safety of the cast and crew is the priority of Bravo for all of its shows.”
Since filming will begin soon, it's a bit premature to announce a definitive release date. But, filming usually takes a few months, so it’s safe to say that viewers can expect Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules to hit their screens Fall 2021 at the earliest.